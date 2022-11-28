Jennifer Lopez Shares Intimate Photos From Her Family’s Thanksgiving

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seemingly had a nice, relaxing first Thanksgiving as a married couple. The singer posted a reel of photos to her Instagram account on Sunday, documenting the festivities with family and friends.

“This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁 #ThisIsMeNow #PhotoDump #Family,” Lopez, 53, captioned the post — just days after returning to the social media site with the reveal of her upcoming album, This Is Me... Now.

The reel included sweet photos of Affleck, 50, one of which showed him snuggling up with Lopez’s 14-year-old son, Max. In another, Affleck can be seen chatting with Max’s twin sibling, Emme. Lopez shares custody of kids with ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Affleck also has three children — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, but they were not present in the photos.

This is Lopez and Affleck’s first holiday season together since they officially tied the knot over the summer. They first wed in Las Vegas in July before throwing an epic celebration with family and friends at their Georgia estate in August.

J.Lo even took Affleck’s last name, telling Vogue it was a “traditional” and “romantic” decision.

"People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together," the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer said. "We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck leave "The Music Man" at the Winter Garden Theatre on November 25, 2022 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Lopez’s Instagram account went dark leading up to the announcement of her ninth studio album, which is a recreation of 2002’s This Is Me... Then. That album was dedicated to Affleck and, in part, inspired by their early aughts romance and engagement, which ended in early 2004 due to intense media scrutiny.

The new project, set to debut in 2023, "chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that [Lopez] has taken over the past two decades," according to a press release. "This album is a philosophy, a reflection, a zeitgeist moment. It's about hope, faith and true love never dying."

The 13 track list includes songs "Dear Ben pt. II" and "Midnight Trip to Vegas," which clearly references the couple's first marriage ceremony.

“When I’m in love is when I’m inspired,” J.Lo tells Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in a new interview. “I was in so much pain for so many years and my way of surviving was by working more and hiding that side of myself. But now,” she adds, smiling, “20 years later, it does have a happy ending.”

A jolly holiday season indeed.