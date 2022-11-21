There’s that one couple everyone knows that is just so in love with love that they can’t help but share every snuggly moment. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are very much that couple in the latest video shared by the On The Floor singer.

“Guys I did it!” a child’s voice says from a popular TikTok track. “I found the person that makes me the happiest that I have ever been.” Lopez presses her cheek up against Affleck’s forehead as he aggressively chews on some gum, which doesn’t seem to bother JLo.

For those who still can’t believe Bennifer 2.0 is alive and well, Lopez explained how this time around (18 years later, mind you), things are going to work out. "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things,” Lopez explained to People earlier this year.

All of the hoopla surrounding their romance in the early aughts also factored into their first breakup, and this time, JLO says they are ready to tackle anything. "I think we are strong enough now to know what's real and what's not, whereas when we were younger maybe some of those outside voices were a little bit tougher for us to reconcile and survive."

The couple first rekindled their romance during the spring of 2021, and on July 16, 2022, the two officially said “I do” in Vegas and then once again on August 20 at Affleck’s sprawling Georgia estate. JLO shared the snuggly video on their three-month anniversary.

"We did it," Lopez told TODAY via her rep after the August nuptials. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient." Guess they have a lot of cuddles and PDA to catch up on — watch out Kourt and Travis, Bennifer’s coming for your title.