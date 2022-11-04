Kids, Once Again, Freak Out Over Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween Candy Prank

It’s that time of year again: Jimmy Kimmel asked parents to lie to their sweet, innocent children — and they jumped at the opportunity.

On Thursday, the late-night host shared his annual “I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy” prank for 2022 and it, once again, sees kids crying, screaming and astonished by their parents’ behavior.

The prank is simple: you hide your kids’ Halloween candy, slam the record button on your phone, and let them know that the treats they worked so hard on are gone forever.

“So that’s why you’re not my best friend anymore,” one little boy tells his mom after she confesses to candy snatching.

A little girl in an Elsa nightgown looks at her empty bucket and simply states, “Oh, damnit!”

And another kid sobs as he tells his dad that although he was open to sharing his treats, he “wanted all the pieces that didn’t have not.”

“You’re making me super, super angry,” another said.

“I’m so sick of you,” another quips.

The toughest ones are the kids who are sad, but try to soldier on without having a fit.

“It’s okay, mommy,” one kid says why crying.

It’s hard out there post-Halloween.

2022’s “I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy”

The Halloween prank is always a hit among parents, who submit the videos each year whether Kimmel requests them or not.

“People love this so much that the last two years we didn’t even ask anyone to do it but hundreds of families did it anyway, so we gave up and did it again,” the video’s caption read.

The tradition began over a decade ago with the first iteration earning over 62 million views.

And there have been several other entertaining installments since then.

Some past favorite quotes?

“I’m not mad, I’m just disappointed in you,” and, “That’s OK. I still love you.”

And, let’s face it, while it can seem a wee bit cruel from time to time, most of them are pretty darn funny.