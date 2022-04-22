How many 90s kids wished that we could bring our problems to kind, wise, unflappable TV dad Danny Tanner? And what was it like to actually grow up with that him as a father figure? Jodie Sweetin, who played daughter Stephanie Tanner to Bob Saget’s Danny on both Full House and reboot Fuller House, shared some of her memories of the late comedian on a recent episode of Conversations With Olivia Jade.

Her biggest revelation? Saget’s influence has helped her raiser her own kids right.

Speaking to podcast host Olivia Jade Giannulli, who is the daughter of Lori Laughlin — Full House’s Aunt Becky — Sweetin remembers that Saget treated kids like he would anyone else.

“He didn’t talk to [his children] like they were idiots and he did the same with me. He treated me with respect,” she explains.

From these experiences with Saget, and co-stars John Stamos (Uncle Jessie) and Dave Coulier (Uncle Joey), Sweetin says, “I understood when I had kids, you can joke with them, you can have real conversations.”

“They’ve also brought a level of humor to my parenting that my kids are also inheriting, which is both good and bad,” Sweetin jokes.

Sweetin parents two daughters, Zoie, 14, who she shares with ex Morty Coyle, and Beatrix, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Cody Herpin.

Sweetin was five years old when she began filming Full House. Of taking on the character so early in life, she says, “the line between Stephanie and me is very fuzzy sometimes.”

“I don’t have many memories from before Full House,” explains Sweetin. “They are my family. They are what I knew growing up.”

Sweetin remembers that the adults in the cast always included the younger members. “We were the kids that they joked around with between takes, and I would spend time with Bob’s family on weekends.”

“I learned a lot from them, and I continue to,” said Sweetin.

After Saget’s tragic and sudden death in January, Sweetin posted a photo of the cast to Instagram. “Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family,” she wrote.

“Our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.”