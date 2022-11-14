Jennifer Aniston Gives Touching Tribute To Her Dad, John Aniston, After His Passing

Soap actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89. The actor was best known for his role on the popular soap opera — Days of Our Lives — where he played the character Victor Kirakis starting back in 1985. He also happened to be the father of superstar actress, Jennifer Aniston.

On Monday, the Friends alum posted on her Instagram that her father had passed on Nov. 11. She paid him a touching tribute while sharing several photos of the two throughout their time together as father and daughter.

"Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston," she captioned the post. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less!” she wrote.

“You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time,” she wrote alongside a broken heart emoji. ⁣

Jennifer concluded the post on a lighter side, reminding her dad that she expects signs from him from the afterlife. “Don't forget to visit 💫🤗❤️” she concluded.

This past June, John Aniston was honored with the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award for his role on Days. John was not in attendance, Jennifer sent a video message to be played at the ceremony, honoring and celebrating her father’s impressive career in acting.

“This is truly a special moment for me,” Jennifer said. “It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad.”

“For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world,” she added. “His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement.”

Aniston started his acting career after graduating from Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor’s degree in Theater Arts. The soap actor and U.S. Navy vet moved to America from Crete, Greece, with his family when John was just two years old.

John Aniston also leaves behind a son, Alexander, and his wife, Sherry Rooney.