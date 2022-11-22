John Legend’s Kids Visited Him At Work On 'The Voice' In Adorable Dad Moment

It was Take Your Kids To Work Day for singer John Legend! The “All Of Me” singer was greeted by two special guests while he worked on the set of music competition show The Voice — his two children — daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.

In an adorable photo tweeted by Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, 36, both children are pictured sitting on their dad's lap with precious smiles on their faces as John sits on his coach's chair, arms wrapped around his two kids.

However, the family photo was not totally complete as Teigen herself is not pictured. She captioned the photo, "(I'm in bed)" alongside a smiley face heart emoji.

Legend, 43, also shared the photo to his Instagram, noting that he will cherish his kids’ love for their dad until they’re “too cool” for him.

“My biggest fans (until they're too cool to think I'm cool) came to @nbcthevoice!” he wrote in the caption. “They're definitely voting for #TeamLegend.”

Legend also shared a throwback photo of the trio from the kid’s last trip to the set of The Voice which was years ago. The photo shows Legend holding a much younger Luna and Miles in his special judges’ chair with little Luna covering up her dad’s mouth with her hand.

“The last time they came to the Voice (pre-pandemic!)” Legend captioned the photo.

The couple is expecting their third child soon. Both have voiced their excitement for baby No. 3 but also their worries and concerns considering Teigen suffered a devastating pregnancy loss in 2020.

As the couple prepares to welcome their newest bundle of joy, John shared some insight into how the family has been prepping for the upcoming change.

“Oh, we're excited,” John said in an interview for Sunday Today With Willie Geist. “You know it's always a bit of cautious optimism, especially when you've lost one before. But we really feel excited.”

Reflecting on the couple's past loss, John said they're prepared to start this new chapter in their lives.

“It feels like we learned so much over the years through struggle and through the challenges that we faced,” Legend shared. “And I think we've both grown so much. And we're ready. We're ready for a new baby in our lives.”

Legend is not coming back to be a judge on The Voice for Season 23 (probably to spend time with the new baby!) but if he does ever return to the singing competition show, one can only hope there’s a new photo with three adorable kids on Legend’s lap in the judge’s chair.