Everyone’s favorite ‘90s/early ‘00s (and current) heartthrob, Joshua Jackson, revealed some heartwarming news during an Instagram Live interview with his former Dawson’s Creek co-star Sasha Alexander.

The actor, 46, opened up about his relationship with his 4-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Diana, whom he shares with his ex-wife, actress Jodie Turner-Smith.

Jackson shared that he recently repurchased his childhood home from the man who bought it from his parents, saying that he's excited for his daughter to grow up there.

“I bought this house for my daughter,” he said before revealing the bigger reason for the grand gesture.

"Something that's become really clear to me in this year since I asked for the divorce is that I kinda thought, you know in all the dreams you have when you have a baby, the thing I wanted to model for my daughter was like, here's two parents, here's what a man and a woman can look like in a home, in a happy, healthy relationship," Jackson continued.

"But what I've realized in this last year is I never got to experience the love of a father. And I'm getting to experience it now. And that's what this house is for."

Jackson also called his daughter his “greatest gift” and “north star.”

"I love being a dad and I love being her dad. I have failed often but I always wanted to be a good man and that's not always an easy path and I have not always walked that path," he said.

"Now that I'm a father, it makes the weight easier. If it's a bad decision, as a father, it's just not a decision I'm going to make," added Jackson.

During an appearance on the red carpet for the Doctor Odyssey premiere, in which Jackson stars alongside TV legend Don Johnson, he revealed that his daughter gave him a very special gift before he headed out.

“Right before I left ... because I’m leaving and going to work, she wanted to give me this,” he said to a reporter from Entertainment Tonight before pulling a small rock out of his pocket. “This is the ‘Remember Me’ stone. So that I can remember her here while I’m at work.”

Here’s to reparenting ourselves and breaking chains of generational trauma for our kids! So sweet!