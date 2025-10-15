Yoto, the award-winning audio platform for kids, announced the launch of the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack as a Yoto card, featuring the complete platinum-certified soundtrack from the hit Netflix animated musical fantasy film, KPop Demon Hunters!

And while this news leaves me absolutely stoked, I wish I could time-travel back to a couple of weeks ago, before we headed out on vacation. I made sure my daughter’s Yoto player was packed in her backpack. I had all her Yoto cards, ready to go, but I really wished I had a K Pop Demon Hunters Yoto card.

I ended up downloading some songs and putting them on one of the Yoto custom cards because she is obsessed with the soundtrack. From “Takedown” to “How It’s Done” to the ever-catchy, “Golden” and “Soda Pop,” we are constantly bopping these tunes in our house, and I am totally fine with it because the music is good.

Past me would be thrilled to know that there is now a Yoto card specifically dedicated to KPop Demon Hunters!

The card release comes just a couple of days ahead of the official vinyl release, bringing every track from the blockbuster soundtrack to Yoto’s safe, screen-free audio player, empowering kids to enjoy and explore music independently.

According to the official press release, the card includes all the fan-favorite tracks, such as the chart-topping hits “Golden” and “Soda Pop,” featuring the original cast vocals for an authentic listening experience.

“To mark the launch, Yoto will spotlight the phenomenal singing voices behind KPop Demon Hunters’ central trio, HUNTR/X—EJAE (Rumi), Rei Ami (Zoey), and Audrey Nuna (Mira)—on Yoto Daily, the brand’s free podcast for kids. Fans can press the right-hand button on their Yoto Players on 15th October to hear the artists open up about preparing for their biggest musical moments, share advice for aspiring young performers, reveal their favourite tracks from the soundtrack, and discuss the global rise of K-pop,” the release reads.

Dom Hodge, Head of Music and Sound at Yoto, said, “The KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack is a cultural phenomenon that has resonated with families around the world, and we are incredibly proud to bring its platinum-certified power and incredible cast talent to the Yoto platform. After seeing the runaway success of the movie when it was released in the summer, we just knew we had to bring it to our Yoto families in an audio format, so the team worked incredibly hard to make this happen as quickly as possible. We hope this release will inspire many epic kitchen sing-alongs and dress-up dance parties!”

The KPop Demon Hunters Yoto card launches October 15th,2025 and is available at yotoplay.com priced at $14.99 each. The card is compatible with both the Yoto Player and the Yoto Mini as well as the free Yoto App.