Kate Middleton Shares Emotional Health Update

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales has shared a health update with the public for the first time since she filmed a video about her health in March. On Friday, she posted a long message on social media, along with a picture taken by photographer Matt Porteous, showing the royal in a simple blazer and jeans, standing against a tree and surrounded by summer greenery.

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months,” she began in the caption. “It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.”

She then gave an update about her health. Earlier this year, she announced that she has been diagnosed and treated for cancer.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

Finally, she added that she’s going to attend King Charles’ birthday celebrating this weekend along with a few other public appearances in the near future.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet. I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”

She signed the post with a simple “C.”

This weekend, King Charles will celebrate his birthday with the Trooping of the Colour parade on Saturday, June 15. The Princess of Wales will ride in a carriage alongside her kids ― Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — and will likely join the family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

If she does appear as planned, it will be the first time she has been seen in public since Christmas Day, 2023. According to People, she’s been seen at more low-key, less public events, running errands or out with her family.