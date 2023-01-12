As if you couldn’t love Kate Winslet any more, here is yet another reason to! The acclaimed actor is going viral after she showed her soft side while being interviewed by a young reporter during a press junket for Avatar: The Way of Water.

In the now-viral clip, Winslet walks Martha through her very first interview with a such a calm and poised demeanor, noting that Martha was going to do an amazing job and the interview was going to be the best ever. You can clearly see Winslet going into mom-mode to try and ease the nerves of this young interviewer working for German TV network — ZDF.

At the start of the clip that is sure to bring a smile to your face, Martha says quietly, “Um, it’s my first time.”

Sensing how nervous the young girl actually is, Winslet leans in and gives the girl a pep talk.

“Is this your first time doing it? OK, well guess what? When we do this interview, it’s going to be the most amazing interview ever,” she says.

Martha agrees shyly as Winslet continues to give the girl a boost of confidence with some manifestation slipped in.

“And do you know why?” the Oscar-winning star says. “Because we’ve decided that it is going to be. So we’ve decided right now, me and you, this is going to be a really fantastic interview.”

Martha, again with such a shy demeanor, simply replies, “Okay.”

The English star reassures her reporter that she has no reason to feel fear and that Winslet is there to answer any questions she wants to ask.

“You can ask me anything that you want and you don't have to be scared,” Winslet says. “Everything’s going to be amazing.”

The mother of three concludes her speech by getting the actual interview going. “You got this. OK, let's do it!” she says with a smile.

After Winslet calmed Martha’s nerves, the interview went off without a hitch as Winslet shared how she got started in the business, what it’s like to do a fake vomit scene and some of her favorite hobbies like cooking. At the end of the chat, Winslet even posed for a selfie with the budding interviewer.

The heartwarming clip soon went viral with many praising Winslet for her gentle approach.

One journalist who shared the video to Twitter wrote, “Junkets can be really nerve wracking. Words of encouragement and kindness like this can go such a long way,” calling the interview “the most precious thing I’ve ever seen.”

Avatar: The Way of Water is playing in theaters nationwide.