Kate Winslet Says Ozempic "Sounds Terrible" & Says “Let’s Eat Some More Things!”

Kate Winslet doesn’t really get all the hype around Ozempic. The type 2 diabetes drug has skyrocketed in popularity among people seeking casual weight loss of late — with tons of celebrities seeming to shrink with each red carpet appearance.

While speaking to The New York Times Magazine, the Mare of Easttown alum, 48, admitted she doesn’t know the first thing about Ozempic.

“I actually don’t know what Ozempic is,” she admitted. “All I know is that it’s some pill that people are taking or something like that.”

The outlet noted that the drug has yet to see the same popularity overseas as it has in the U.S. which may explain Winslet’s naivety.

Rather than a pill, Ozempic is a once-weekly injection works by mimicking a hormone to regulate appetite and create the feeling of fullness. As The Holiday star learned how the medication works, she appeared “appalled” that Ozempic has “dampened” interest in food.

“Oh, my God,” Winslet said. “This sounds terrible. Let’s eat some more things!”

During the interview, the actress recalled how much her weight was scrutinized after her breakout role as Rose DeWitt Bukater in the 1997 epic, Titanic.

She said that as a young woman, British tabloids were relentless, mentioning the late Joan Rivers, a red carpet fashion critic, who joked that Winslet had sunk the Titanic.

Winslet also revealed she had an eating disorder at that very same time.

HAL GARB/AFP/Getty Images

“I never told anyone about it,” the actress said. “Because guess what — people in the world around you go: ‘Hey, you look great! You lost weight!’”

“So even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight. And that is one thing I will not let people talk about. If they do, I pull them up straight away.”

Winslet has previously been vulnerable and open about how her weight impacted when she was younger.

She remembered being called "blubber" and receiving advice to settle for "fat girl" roles, she told The Sunday Times in a December 2022 interview.

"It can be extremely negative. People are subject to scrutiny that is more than a young, vulnerable person can cope with,” Winslet told the outlet.

"But in the film industry, it is really changing," she added. "When I was younger my agent would get calls saying, 'How's her weight?' I kid you not. So it's heartwarming that this has started to change."

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Winslet revealed exactly how she would respond to body-shamers if she had the chance to “turn back the clock”.

“I would have said: ‘Don’t you dare treat me like this. I’m a young woman, my body is changing, I’m figuring it out, I’m deeply insecure, I’m terrified, don’t make this any harder than it already is,’” she explained. “That’s bullying, you know, and actually borderline abusive, I would say.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, please go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.