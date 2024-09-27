I’ve interviewed a lot of celebrities over the years, and one thing that always strikes me as funny is that just about all of them have asserted, without false modesty, that their children absolutely don’t care that their parent is a famous movie star.

But Kate Winslet’s youngest child — Bear, 10 — apparently had an emotional reaction to watching his mom in Titanic, because even jaded Hollywood babies aren’t made of stone.

During a red carpet interview for Lee — Winslet’s latest film in which she plays a war photographer in World War II — the actress told E! News that Bear saw Titanic last year and his reaction, well, it was all of our reactions...

“He cried a lot, and he kept having to pause it, and he was very upset,” she recalled.

But did he blame Rose for not making room for Jack on the door? Because, NGL, we’re still harboring a bit of a grudge.

In addition to Bear, whom Winslet shares with husband, Edward Abel Smith, Winslet is also mom to two adult children, Mia, 23, and Joe, 20. And while they, too, have seen Titanic, their favorite of their mom’s films is another classic.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

“They love Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” she told the outlet. “They’ll just sort of say, ‘Oh, I saw Eternal Sunshine the other day. I’m like, ‘What? You watched it without me?’ ... I think I always thought I would want to watch it with my kids one day. But they beat me to it.”

So, maybe it’s less that celebrity kids don’t care about their fame or careers: it’s just that they can’t bear to let their famous parents know that they care...