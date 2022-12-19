Kate Winslet Finally Weighed In On The Infamous 'Titanic' Door Debate

Titanic may have premiered 25 years ago today, but that hasn’t stopped fans from still talking about that one infamous scene where main characters and love interests — Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet — try to survive in the frigid Atlantic Ocean after the tragic sinking of the supposedly “unsinkable” ship.

They find a floating door while trying to swim, and Jack insists that Rose place herself on the door to not only ease her body from swimming but to get out of the cold water. Jack holds hands with Rose from the water.

Spoiler Alert! Jack doesn’t make it. Hey, you had two and a half decades to catch up.

Now, 25 years later, there is still a swarm of Titanic fans who are convinced that Rose could have moved over to make room for Jack on the door. This way, they both could have survived. Several cast members have been asked about their theories on “Doorgate,” but Winslet, 47, finally gave her theories on the scene.

“I don't fucking know. The answer is, I don't fucking know,” she said during a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Though she seems annoyed and done with the idea that Jack could have been saved, she did give a theory on what would have happened if she did move over and make room for Jack. “I have to be honest, I actually don't believe that we would have survived if we had both gotten on that door. I think that he could have fit, but it would have tipped and it would not have been a sustainable idea,” she explained.

She continued, “So, you heard it here for the first time. Yes, he could have fit on that door, but it would not have stayed afloat. It wouldn't.”

Winslet’s theory falls in line with Titanic director — James Cameron — and opinions on this subject. After 25 years of being berated for breaking hearts all over the world when Jack Dawson’s sinks to the bottom of the ocean, he is going to prove everyone wrong — with science.

Yes, that’s right. He says he literally conducted an experiment and did scientific research. “We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all,” Cameron told Postmedia during an interview to promote his newly-released Avatar: The Way of Water, which also stars Winslet.

“We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie and we’re going to do a little special on it that comes out in February. We took two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate and Leo and we put sensors all over them and inside them and we put them in ice water and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived. Only one could survive.”

Well, there you have it... sounds totally legit? If Rose would have moved over and made room for Jack on the door, they both would have died and then where would we be?! We’d never have Celine Dion’s performance of “My Heart Will Go On,” and that is just not a world that I want to live in.