Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt welcomed a new baby over the weekend. The power couple’s second daughter entered the world on Saturday, and her proud parents introduced her to everyone with matching Instagram posts on Sunday as Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Eloise joins older sister, 21-month-old Lyla Maria, as well as older brother Jack, 9, whom Pratt shares with ex-partner Anna Faris.

“We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. We feel beyond blessed and grateful,” the message read on both Schwarzenegger and Pratt’s posts.

The announcement lacked a baby picture — but fans will likely be able to get to know Eloise in the coming months and years via Katherine’s social media and through episodes of Schwarzenegger’s podcast, BDA (Before, During, After) Baby where she talks about everything parenting-related.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger began dating in 2018, married in 2019, and welcomed their first daughter in August 2020.

A source told People in December that Chris and Katherine were "ecstatic" about their second pregnancy. "They always hoped for Lyla to have another sibling. They feel very blessed.”

The source also said that Katherine "loves being a mom” and that Katherine’s mom, Maria Shriver, is excited for another grandchild.

Pratt has said he’s wanted to have more kids.

"I think having a second child really emphasizes what was unique about your first child because when you have one kid, you just take for granted all their growth and development,” he told E! News. “You just assume all children are that way," he shared.