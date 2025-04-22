Kathryn Hahn Shares Such A Powerful Message About Growing Old With Your Women Friends

When I think about the absolute toughest times in my life, I realize that in the end, it wasn’t a romantic partner who helped me through the most. Or even my parents or blood relatives. It was my friends. Particularly, it was a very small, very close few female friends who I’ve met over the span of my life — one in elementary school, two in college, three once I had kids. Through thick and thin, they have stood by me, held me while I cried, and shared all of my joys. And I’ve tried to do the same for them.

These deep female friendships are like no other in the world. And actor Kathryn Hahn agrees. During her visit to comedian Amy Poehler’s new podcast Good Hang, the Tiny Beautiful Things star she had some powerful words to share about growing old with her women friends — and it quickly went viral.

“It’s so important to have women in your life that aren’t family to grow old with,” she tells Poehler. “It feels very honest and also hilarious, but also it doesn’t feel like we have to keep up any front. And also very affirming. To walk into these next chapter together, it’s not as terrifying.”

“My dearest women friends of which there are very few — that is such a source of comfort,” she continues. “Just to be heard by another woman without judgement, without anything but love.”

Anyone else misting up a bit?

Hahn and Poehler know a thing or two about friendship: the pair appeared together in Parks & Rec and have been close ever since.

Down in the comments, women shared how important friendship has been in their lives.

“My friends are my soul mates,” reads the most-liked comment.

“My female friends are my chosen family and I would give them the moon,” another wrote.

“I can be my true, realest self, say whatever, and never be judged with my best friend. I love that feeling,” a third person wrote.

“Covens ❤️,” another added.

And for the women who wrote that they haven’t been able to develop a close female friendship? Poehler and Hahn discuss later in the podcast that even in their 50s, they are excited about developing new friendships. It’s never too late to get that soul mate coven going.

This was just the sixth episode of “Good Hang: — in which Amy chats with one of her famous friends. Other guests so far have included Martin Short, Rashida Jones, and of course BFF Tina Fey. You can watch the full episode of Kathryn Hahn’s Good Hang episode below.