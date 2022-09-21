Katy Perry Gets The 'No-Sleep Shakes' But Still Doesn’t Want A Full-Time Nanny

Katy Perry isn’t like most moms: you know, because she’s a global pop star and judge on one of TV’s most successful reality competition series, American Idol. But when it comes to parenting, she puts in the work despite having the resources to hire full-time help.

During an appearance on Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett’s podcast Smartless, the “Teenage Dream” singer, 37, admitted that although it’s hard to balance motherhood and her career, she tries not to take any easy routes when it comes to raising her 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

“I am working a lot and I’ve always worked a lot, and kind of been a matriarchal figure,” Perry said. “I have a wonderful nanny, but I don’t have a full-time nanny because I feel like if I had a full-time nanny then I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I’m meant to.”

She continued, “Therefore any day I get off, I’m just in mom mode. It doesn’t matter if I’ve had a show that goes to 11 p.m. the night before, I’m waking up at 6 o’clock and we’re gonna go and do breakfast. And yes, I have the no-sleep shakes.”

(Ugh, those no-sleep shakes are something, right moms?)

Perry told the hosts that she was supposed to be on mom duty during their interview, but enlisted her sister to keep Daisy occupied with some Play-Doh so she could partake.

Perry knows how “blessed” she and “the best” dad Bloom are to have help, and they are grateful for it, but she signed up to be an active participant in her daughter’s life and wants to be there for the important moments.

“She’s 2, so she’s at the point where she’s saying new words every day,” Perry said of Daisy. “And the other day she was saying some words that I didn’t teach her, and I was like, ‘Damn it. That doesn’t feel good.’”

The singer, who currently has a Vegas residency at Resorts World, said she “wears so many f—king hats” to make sure everyone’s cup is full, including her own. But, thankfully, she has an amazing partner in Bloom, whom she’s said is the reason she wanted to have a baby.

"I got to see what a great dad [Orlando] was with his first child, Flynn, who is now 11. So that definitely, primally influenced me," Perry told Chelsea Handler in May, referring to Bloom’s son with ex Miranda Kerr.

“Like, something inside of me said, ‘You, mid-30s. This man is nice. Must breed,’” she joked. “You know, he’s a kind man ... He’s a love machine. I always say when he walks in a room he has this joie de vivre about him — and he really does. And I’m a bit more heady and prone to depression in some ways and so it’s good for me to be around him because he gets me out of my head a little bit.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been together, off and on, since 2016.

As for Daisy, Perry recently told People she’s “a ham” and loves to perform and play dress up.

“She loves ballet. She goes to tutu school and she loves it. It's all very adorable,” Perry said.

Here’s to a future pop star who has a hard-working mom to look up to.