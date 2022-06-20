Co-parenting isn’t always a walk in the park, but Miranda Kerr makes it look so effortless. The model and founder of Kora Organics skincare opened up to LVR Magazine about how she and her ex-husband Orlando Bloom, along with his fianceé Katy Perry, not only make co-parenting work, but have it be a joyful experience.

“I adore Katy and am grateful Orlando found someone he is happy with,” she explained, noting that she and Perry have bonded over their love of skincare. In the past, Perry even promoted Kerr’s skincare line on an Instagram Live.

Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry on Instagram.

"Now Flynn has four happy parents who get along," Kerr, 39, added, referring to her and Bloom's 11-year-old son.

Bloom and Perry share 22-month-old daughter Daisy Dove together. Kerr and her husband, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, have two sons together: 4-year-old Hart and 2-year-old Myles.

"When we separated, the most important thing we decided we could do is that when we make a decision, we ask, 'Is this in the best interest of our child?' We will be family no matter what," Kerr added.

Looks like that perspective is paying off. The four parents get along so well that when they do opt to go out to events, they are often seated together, like they were at the dinner for the opening of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at the Met. The two couples even vacation with each other, keeping their blended families connected.

“When it comes to special occasions when we have to be together, we work it out so we have compromises [about] what is the best for our whole family,” Kerr shared on The Drew Barrymore Show in November 2020.

And it wasn’t like Kerr and Perry had to work through an awkward stage to become this close and comfortable. Back in February 2020, the model told Us Magazine that she and the “Roar” singer have “gotten along since day one” and even considers Perry “her family,” adding that “we really appreciate each other.”

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr are friends and co-parents.

Still, Kerr acknowledges that there can be challenges not just with co-parenting but in every aspect of life, and she often reminds herself to look at the positive during difficult times.

“I have a practice of finding five things I am grateful for. It’s simple things, like a roof over our heads, fresh water, that we are all healthy, our love for each other, and food on the table. Having that attitude of gratitude is important and can shift the mood for the rest of the day. We set a tone for the day because every thought has a cellular effect on the body,” she explained to LVR. “If a negative thought comes, try to transform that into a positive and get to a neutral state of mind, like a battery.”

An attitude of gratitude: it helps!