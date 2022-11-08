Kim Kardashian Is Every Mom Capturing A Relatable Co-Sleeping Moment

Every parent can relate to that moment when your kids sneak into your bed to snuggle up. There is just something so inviting about mom and dad’s bed. And while co-sleeping is quite the debatable topic these days, it seems that Kim Kardashian doesn’t have an issue with it. She is definitely giving off some relatable mom vibes with her latest Instagram post.

The reality TV star posted a photo on her Instagram Story, showing three of her four kids — Psalm, 3, Chicago, 4, and Saint, 6 — all snuggled up together in her bed. Kardashian has four children total whom she shares with rapper and ex-husband, Kanye West.

“My morning,” she captioned the photo, which showed Saint — her eldest son – lying closest to her in red pajamas, facing slightly away from the camera.

Chicago lay beside him in the middle, wearing adorable pink pajamas. On the other side of Chicago, Psalm poked out from underneath the covers with just her curls showing. This sweet photo shows how close knit this family truly is, not only to their mom but to each other as siblings.

Kim is not the only woman from the Kardashian family to embrace a family sleep session. While speaking with host Amanda Hirsch, on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, Kourtney Kardashian Barker revealed she sleeps with her 10-year-old daughter, Penelope, almost every night.

Saint, Chicago, and Pslam West snuggled up in an Instagram Story @kimkardashian / Instagram

“She's slept with me every day since she was born and pretty much still does unless she has a friend sleep over or unless she leaves me to go sleep at Travis' or Auntie Koko's or Auntie Kiki's,” Kourtney said of her husband, Travis Barker, and sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian.

The SKIMS founder, who recently finalized her divorce from West, said that talking to her kids about the divorce has been an open and honest conversation. “I’m really open and honest with them, you know?” she said during an interview with Robin Roberts for ABC News. “The younger ones don’t understand as much, but my two older ones, they know what’s going on. Even in this crazy life that we live, you have to have an open dialogue with your children.”

Though the coparenting ride as not exactly been smooth sailing, the model says that family will always come first. “I hate that it had to play out like that,” she said during the interview. “When it comes to family, Kanye and I will always be family. At the end of the day, I want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad, and they do.”