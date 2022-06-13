Summer lovin’, had me a blast! Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson shared photos from a recent beach vacation, and it looks like they’re going strong.

In an Instagram gallery of photos shared Monday, Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, kayak, cuddle and kiss in the blue sea as their matching black swimsuits and bleached blond locks shine in the sun. It’s truly a sight to behold.

“Beach for 2,” Kardashian captioned the post, in which she poses in a black bikini and oversized sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are summer vibes.

The pair, who have been dating since November, appear to be as happy as ever on the trip, which comes after Davidson said farewell to Saturday Night Live after seven seasons on the sketch comedy show.

Kardashian shared more clips from the vacation on her Instagram Stories, revealing Davidson passed “the content taking boyfriend test” with his photography and videography skills.

Khloé Kardashian recently gushed about her sister’s new relationship during a watch session of Episode 9 of The Kardashians on Twitter. “Kimberly is in LOVE lmao it’s so cute #TheKardashians,” one fan tweeted to which Khloé responded, “Isn’t it??? She is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE.”

Kim opened up about the start of her romance with Davidson on the Hulu series, admitting that she was initially the one who reached out to him after her hosting gig on SNL in October.

"A few days later, I called the producer at ‘SNL,’ and I was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number?’ And they were like, ‘Yeah!’ And I text him," she explained, saying she was looking “to get out there” after her split from husband Kanye West, with whom she shares four children. "I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh, my God. I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.'"

Well, here they are. On a beach. Good vibes only!