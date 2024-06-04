Kim Kardashian Is All Moms Trying To Get Her Kids To School By Any Means Necessary

Sometimes it feels like a complete miracle that we’ve gotten our child fed, dressed, ready for school, and in their car seat — all in a single morning. And other times, the morning routine is such an uphill, emotionally exhausting battle that you give up the fight and allow concessions. We’re talking about the stuff that we said we would never do as parents. Like, for example, letting your child wear a full-on Incredible Hulk costume to school, complete with punchy-gloves and face mask.

And it turns out that all of money and fame in the world won’t help you. On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian posted to her Instagram Stories a sight that was both familiar (in a way) and hilarious: her kid on his way to school in a Halloween costume.

“Sometimes this is the only way I can get my kids out of the door to go to school,” she wrote in the first photo. “Can’t fight the fight today! Hulk it is!”

And really, would you want to fight the fearsome green monster that you see before you?

@kimkardashian/Instagram

Even though this masked kid is hard to identify, we’re guessing that it’s Psalm West, Kardashian’s 5-year-old boy, shared with ex Kanye West, who just celebrated his birthday last month. And he’s likely off to preschool, where surely the teachers have seen a kid or two arrive in costumes or off-beat outfits — it’s simply the way of the toddler.

Psalm recently celebrated his big day with an over-the-top Ghostbusters birthday party that included tons of green balloons, a Slimer Cake, and proton packs for all the guests.

Is your kid still way too obsessed with wearing a costume to inappropriate places? Here are some tips on getting your kid to wear normal clothes, from a mom who also has a son who loved the Hulk. Her final thought, though? Sometimes, it’s fine to just let them wear the costume and pick other more important battles.