Kim Kardashian Raises The Question: Can You Be A “Boy Mom” If You Also Have Girls?

You see a lot of parents aggressively claiming the title of “proud boy mom” on their Instagram and TikTok bios — and in most cases that simply means that that she’s the mom to boys. Makes sense! “Boy mom” also means that as a parent, you’re familiar with everything that moms of sons deal with, from finding frogs in your pockets to the incredibly stinky sports gear.

Of course, there’s been some blowback against the “boy mom” label in recent years — do we really need to gender everything our kids do, and are they really that different from each other, or do we project our ideas of gender roles onto them? Can’t a girl put frogs in our pockets, too?

There’s also the issue of “boy moms” sometimes developing into mothers-in-law from hell when their kids grow up.

And now Kim Kardashian has entered the “boy mom” fray. This week on The Kardashians, she opened up about parenting her four kiddos — North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 — and let it rip that she considers herself more of a “boy mom,” despite the fact that she’s has a couple of girls, too.

If you claim the “boy mom” label but also have girls — are you being a bit preferential?

On the episode that aired on October 19, Kim made her boy mom confession during a confessional.

“My son Saint has a newfound obsession, love for soccer, so I decided I want to plan this legendary trip of a lifetime,” she said. “I love my girls, but a girl, like, steals your clothes and has an attitude, y’know? There’s nothing like being a boy mom. Like, seriously, it’s the best.”

Back in March, when the episode was apparently taped, Kardashian took Saint along with a gaggle of his boy besties to London watch an Arsenal soccer — errr, football — match. It looked like a ton of fun, and it wasn’t clear if the other kids tagged along.

While the internet exploded with viewers who thought Kim’s boy mom statement might totally stink if her daughters ever heard it, a few other moments from this season of the show might explain her thought process more. Basically, North is already in the tween stage of ignoring her family, and her two younger kids have each other — leaving Saint open to some much needed one-on-one time with mom.

"I feel like North is like, lives her life like an only child, does her thing," she explained in a confessional. "Then the two little ones are a year apart so they're like twins almost and they're always together. So Saint loves the little ones, would love North if she would hang out with him, but she won't."

And not only is she feeling boy mom vibes, but Saint is feeling mama’s boy vibes.

"I want to give him a little bit of attention and he's such a mama's boy and I love it," she continues. "I know those years aren't going to last forever. He already doesn't like me to kiss him goodbye at school anymore. He gets so embarrassed. He looks around and sees where his friends are and quickly hugs me and runs. So we're already there."

Whether you want to put labels on it or not, it sounds like there’s a lot of love between these two.