Kim Kardashian Shares Her Kids’ 'Iconic' Halloween Costumes

It’s known that the Kardashians take the holidays very seriously — they go all out. And it appears Kim Kardashian kids are taking Halloween to an iconic level.

Kardashian shared a series of photos of North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, dressed up as Black music icons Aaliyah, Sade, Snoop Dogg and Eazy-E. The kids posed in some of the singers and rappers’ well-known looks, including the late Aaliyah’s Tommy Hilfiger ensemble and the late Eazy-E’s Compton cap.

“THE ICONS - AALIYAH, SADE, SNOOP, EAZY E,” Kardashian captioned the post.

The Kardashian-West kids went all out of Halloween.

Kardashian shared the inspirational ‘90s outfits behind the costumes, posting look-book photos of the artists on her Instagram Stories.

“I could die!!!!! SADE is a whole vibe!!!!” Good American co-founder Emma Grede commented. Grandma Kris Jenner and friend Paris Hilton added hearts and heart eye emojis.

Inspirational looks behind the Kardashian-West kids’ costumes. Aaliyah Kim Kardashian Snoop Dogg Kim Kardashian Sade and Eazy-E Kim Kardashian INFO 1/3

The reality star turned businesswoman recently celebrated her 42nd birthday and is most likely looking forward to enjoying Halloween celebrations with her kids as she’s been dealing with the backlash following her ex-husband Kanye West’s controversial and antisemitic statements.

West wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Oct. 3, and dressed several Black models in clothing bearing the hate slogan. He then posted a private text conversation on Instagram between himself and Sean “Diddy” Combs in which he claimed Combs was “controlled by Jewish people.” West followed up that post with a tweet in which he said he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people,” resulting in Twitter locking his account.

Adidas ended it’s seven-year, multi-million dollar partnership with West in light of his actions, and Balenciaga, talent agency CAA and The Gap also cut ties with the rapper and designer. And production company MRC stated they were shelving a documentary on West.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end,” Kardashian tweeted on Monday.

Here’s hoping she can enjoy some trick-or-treating with her little music legends.