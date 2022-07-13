Kourtney Kardashian Threw The Cutest 10th Birthday Party For Daughter Penelope

No matter how wealthy, famous, or privileged you are, it’s the simple things in life that mean the most — things like friends, rainbow sprinkles, and pajama movie nights. So when Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope turned 10 this week, her small pajama party looked just about perfect (even if it was a little fancier than most in a few ways).

Kourtney shared pics of the party on Instagram. One snap shows seven little girls sporting matching pink heart pjs and fuzzy slippers, celebrating in front of an amazing sunset. The next shows a private backyard viewing of Minions: The Rise of Gru, complete with pink balloons and cozy heart-shaped inflatables for seating.

Last but not least? A rainbow sprinkle-covered smiley face cake.

And of course, the first selfie shows mom and daughter smiling for the camera — with Kourtney in the same pajamas as the rest of the party-goers.

“I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady,” Kourtney captioned. “She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world. Happy 10th Birthday my Penelope 💞🥳 filled with matching pajamas, fuzzy slippers, all sleeping together in blow up hearts, outdoor movies and lots of rainbow sprinkles.”

The attendees seemed to include cousin North West and Jessica Simpson's daughter, Maxwell Drew Johnson.

Penelope turned 10 on Friday, and it seemed that pink was the main theme of all of the festivities. PEOPLE shared shots of other party details, which included heart-shaped vegan grilled cheese sandwiches, heart-shaped environmentally friendly pink balloons, and more coordinating pink outfits.

Other relatives, including aunt Kim Kardashian, grandmother Kris Jenner, and step-sister Alabama Barker, showed their love for the birthday girl on social media.

Penelope is the middle child of Kardashian and Scott Disick, who also share Reign, 7, and Mason, 12. Kourtney recently married long-time partner Travis Barker in Italy.

Welcome to double digits, Penelope!