Kristin Cavallari is open to talking about her divorce from former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, but she isn’t interested in sharing the intimate details. For her, their children’s well-being comes first.

The reality star and businesswoman, 35, split from Cutler, 39, in April 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. But prior to the wedding, Cavallari shared that she called off their first engagement in June 2011 due to “red flags” — the same ones she saw pop up during their marriage.

In a new interview on the podcast Call Her Daddy, Cavallari told host Alex Cooper, “It was toxic. Period, end of story. That’s all I kind of need to say.”

Cavallari went on, explaining that for the sake of her and Cutler’s kids — Camden, 9, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6 — she wanted to keep the reasons for their divorce private: "If you and I didn't have microphones in front of us, I'd f—king tell you, but that's their dad and my oldest googles us now and I just want to be very careful," she said.

She did add that “nothing major happened at the end;” over time, she was just “really unhappy.”

“That was the bottom line. I was in an unhealthy relationship and so that, to me, is not worth it,” Cavallari said. “Also, I didn’t want my kids thinking that was normal and I wanted them to see me happy and see me, eventually — not right now, but eventually — see me with someone who really respects me and treats me the way I need to be treated.”

Kristin Cavallari and her sons.

Cavallari asked her own mom, who went through a divorce, for advice when it came to knowing when it was time to call it quits.

"And she would just be like, 'You'll just know.' And I did, I just kinda knew," Cavallari recalled. "It's the scariest thing, it's also the saddest thing. I mean, it's so many emotions. But it can also be the best thing."

Cavallari is dating and is looking to find someone she can trust, who isn’t “jealous or insecure about [fame].” She also hopes Cutler finds someone to spend the rest of his life with.

"I want him happy,” she said. “My kids benefit from that, you know. So I hope that he gets remarried."