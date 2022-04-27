Kristin Cavallari Let Her 6-Year-Old Daughter Get Her Ears Pierced

Kristin Cavallari is proud of her little “champ,” daughter Saylor, who got her ears pierced over the weekend. The 6-year-old and her mom went to get the piercing done together, with Cavallari posting a photo of the two in front of a mirror, writing on Instagram Stories, “It’s a big day for my girl.”

After the special life event, the former Laguna Beach star, 35, shared a picture of Saylor’s earrings and wrote, “My girl was a champ!”

Kristin Cavallari and her daughter, Saylor. Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

While Cavallari didn’t disclose whose idea it was for Saylor to get her first body mod, at age 6, the little one most likely was able to give her own input in the matter, even if she might not have understood the full implications of her decision.

It’s not uncommon, however, for parents to get their child’s ears pierced as young as two months old due to culture or tradition. For example, in Spain and Latin America, it's customary to pierce a little girl’s ears moments or days after she is born.

Kristin Cavallari’s daughter, Saylor, with her newly pierced ears. Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Still, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends, as a general guideline, to “postpone the piercing until your child is mature enough to take care of the pierced site herself.”

“If the piercing is performed carefully and cared for conscientiously, there is little risk,” the AAP adds. Parents should be aware of potential infections or adverse reactions to jewelry and make sure the piercings are performed correctly by a professional.

Earlier this year, Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham caused an online uproar when she shared that her 13-year-old daughter Sophia got her septum pierced — with permission. To celebrate her induction into teenagehood, Abraham let Sophia get the unique piercing, which is placed through the wall of cartilage that separates the left and right nostrils.

After some commenters slammed Abraham for allowing the piercing, the 30-year-old told TMZ that although she wasn’t “for” the new jewelry, "I would rather it be by a professional, sanitized and clean, than my teen going, sneaking off and doing it herself and getting an infection."

She added, "To those who might feel it is inappropriate that my daughter got her nose professionally done, legally done, I'm all about being legal. We abided by the law. I am doing my best as a parent to make sure that she is healthy and happy, and I covered those bases. So congratulations to Sophia. I'm wishing her the best in her teen years, and if she wants to get more piercings, more power to her."

No matter a parent’s decision, if health and safety come first, piercings shouldn’t be a problem. Sure, no one wants their young daughter to put unnecessary holes in their bodies, but they’d most likely rather the job be done in front of them by a professional than anywhere else.