Those postpartum weeks, sometimes known as the fourth trimester, are full of ups and downs for any new mom, even if you are a Kardashian and have every imaginable resource at your disposal.

Kylie Jenner, 24, who welcomed son Wolf with partner Travis Scott on Feb. 2 — just one day after their daughter Stormi’s fourth birthday — opened up about her own postpartum journey in a series of videos posted to her Instagram account Tuesday.

She began by directly addressing other new moms: “I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy. It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually. It’s just crazy.”

While the model and beauty mogul did not specifically mention weight loss as a postpartum goal, she recorded the video while sitting on exercise equipment, seemingly from her home gym.

Highlighting the fact that every pregnancy is different, and that second pregnancies aren’t necessarily easier than first ones (you may know the ropes, but you also have another little one to care for), Jenner candidly shared, “This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

Jenner continued, saying she “didn’t just want to get back to life” without acknowledging how hard it can be not to compare your experience with others, particularly in the age of social media.

“We can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me,” said Jenner. “I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today, but I’m here and I’m feeling better, so you got this.”

Kylie Jenner working out, 6 weeks postpartum. Instagram

While a lot of postpartum moms can only dream of the kind of support Jenner most likely receives, it’s refreshing to see the reality star speak so openly about how emotionally challenging those first few months post-baby can be.

“It’s OK not to be OK,” Jenner told followers. “I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself that I made a whole human, a beautiful, healthy boy.”

“We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically, just mentally, after birth,” she added.

Jenner has been pretty quiet on social media following her new baby’s arrival. Her last post was Wolf’s birth announcement — a sweet black and white shot of Stormi’s and his hands, which featured the caption: “💙 2/2/22.”