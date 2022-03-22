In parenting, inevitably, you will make a choice that you regret, either immediately or in hindsight. In some cases, it’s possible to make changes after the fact. You can switch daycares, or ditch that unfortunate onesie with whatever-it-was written on the front. In other cases, such as allowing that first viewing of the ‘Baby Shark’ video, there’s no going back. Baby names fall somewhere in the middle of this continuum. It’s common for parents to need a few days to finalize a name selection after baby’s birth. Less frequently, parents officially change their baby’s name after the fact — though there are also plenty of cases of name regret in which parents never officially change a name they wish they’d never used.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who welcomed their second child, a boy, on February 2, regretted their initial choice for this baby’s name so much that they are officially changing it. On Monday, Jenner posted a message to her Instagram story announcing the shift. “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing the name Wolf everywhere.”

The name was widely being used by the media, as Jenner had posted the name Wolf Webster on her Instagram stories on February 12, six days after confirming his arrival by posting a sweet black-and-white photo of big sister Stormi holding his tiny hand.

On Monday, the model and cosmetics mogul posted a video documenting her pregnancy and the baby’s birth. The ten-minute montage begins with Jenner sharing the news of her pregnancy with Scott and concludes with audio from the delivery room at the moment of his arrival, in which Scott can be heard saying, “What’s up big boy?” immediately before the baby’s first cry. The video features footage from throughout the pregnancy, including Jenner and daughter Stormi discussing her potentially sharing a birthday with her baby brother (he ended up being born the day after Stormi’s February 1 birthday), family-attended ultrasounds, and a lavish baby shower in which the little one’s grandmothers and aunts all deliver personalized messages.

Presumably, as the video made the rounds on Monday, Jenner kept seeing the baby referred to as Wolf, and decided to officially announce to fans that she and Scott had changed the name. Jenner has not yet revealed what new name the couple have given their son.