Kylie Jenner kept most of her pregnancy with her and Travis Scott’s son, Wolf Jacques Webster, private. The beauty mogul didn’t share the news until she was well into her pregnancy, and the eventual reveal video had fans screaming, “I knew it!”

Now, the newly minted mom-of-two is giving fans a more intimate look into her pregnancy journey with Wolf in the form of a nearly 10-minute video featuring snippets of footage of Wolf’s lux nursery and the lavish party that was also featured in the pregnancy reveal video. Previously, fans speculated that this footage was from a private birthday party for Jenner, but this video confirms it was very much a baby shower for baby “Jack,” as family members refer to Wolf.

The video also features footage of Kylie and firstborn Stormi talking about whether or not the toddler would be ok with potentially having the same birthday as her brother (she was cool with it) and hospital footage from Wolf’s delivery. Interspersed throughout the snippets of Kylie’s pregnancy journey are messages from members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

"To my new grandchild, who I cannot wait for you to get here. I think about you every day, and I'm just really excited to meet you and to welcome you into the family," matriarch Kris Jenner says into camera.

Getting a little teary-eyed, Kris continues, "I'm just filled with lots of emotion, and I love you already. And you're coming into the most amazing family — lots of cousins, and you're gonna have the best life because you have the best parents and the best family."

Travis Scott’s mother, Wanda Webster, also gave a heartwarming message in the video. While speaking to Kylie, she said, “I see a different person in my son. And you, as a young mother, I was just telling somebody at the party today, what a wonderful mother you are. You always think about Stormi first. And that is so wonderful. I’m so blessed and I’m so happy that you are the mother of my grandchildren. I love you and I love baby Jack, and good luck.”

“Baby, we love you and we adore you,” Khloé Kardashian says to camera. “I cannot wait for me to be your favorite aunt. Just so you know, I’m everyone’s favorite aunt, OK?”

"It's Auntie Kiki and Northie and I just want you to know we love you so much. We got you for life; you're family for life. I pray that you love the family that you are born into, because we're very special," Kim Kardashian says.

Watch the entire video, titled, “To Our Son,” here.