Kylie Kelce opened up about her beauty regimen on a recent episode of her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, explaining that she wants her face to tell its story — wrinkles and all. Kylie says she’s skipping Botox and face fillers.

“I’mma keep them because I like them,” Kelce said of her fine lines. “Not all the time. Because sometimes I’m like, ‘Oh, girl, you are not 24.’ But you’re f–king right. Oh my God. Am I admitting that I’m not 24? You’re right. I’m not 24. I’m 33 years old, and this is how my face looks.”

The segment was inspired by a clip of actress Kate Winslet discussing her own decision to age naturally and forgo injections.

“I love this so much,” Kelce declared after playing the video for her listeners.

The former field hockey coach — who shares daughters Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finnley, 8 months, with husband Jason Kelce — said her girls are a major reason why she’s deciding to age naturally.

“I have four daughters, and I want them to know that they were made exactly the way they were intended to be made and that they should proceed as such,” she explained.

The host added that she wants her daughters to see her expressions in their full glory.

“When I raise my eyebrows because I’m interested in what my children are saying and I have lines in my forehead, it only furthers the expression,” she said.

Kelce called crow’s feet “one of the prettiest things” because they come from smiling.

“I earned these suckers,” she said of her wrinkles.

“I think one of the prettiest things is crow’s feet because typically it is from smiling, smile lines. It is from feeling joy in your life.”

When the girls are Kylie’s age, she hopes they’ll remember their mom didn’t try to turn back time.

“When they get into their 30s, I want them to be like, ‘You know what? Mom had wrinkles then too.’ Because I do,” Kelce said. “And I earned these suckers.”

To be clear, she doesn’t judge any woman who chooses to use Botox and fillers.

“Women can do whatever makes them happy because, quite honestly, it’s none of my f–king business and it’s not my f–king body,” she noted.

She clarified that she isn’t telling others what to do with their bodies, saying, “Women can do whatever makes them happy.”

Kylie never fails to give a very real, refreshing, and relatable take!