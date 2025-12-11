The Queen of Keeping It Real, Kylie Kelce, gave her honest response to her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce's claim that he and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, have never argued a segment on a recent episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast.

Last week, her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, made headlines for his claim on New Heights that he and fiancée Taylor Swift have never had an argument.

During the Dec. 3 New Heights episode, Jason and Travis asked their guest, George Clooney, about past quotes in which he said he’s never argued with his wife, Amal Clooney, during their decade of marriage. The Oscar winner then turned the question on Travis, asking him if he’d ever gotten into a fight with Swift.

“Well, it's only been two and a half years, and you're right,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end replied. “I haven't gotten into an argument. Never once.”

After being asked by many-a-commenter for her own take on this, Kylie took an opportunity to share her reaction to the comment.

“Notice how my husband was oddly quiet during this segment,” Kylie quipped. “He did ask a couple of clarifying questions. But for the most part, his ass knew that he could not say that after almost eight years married. We absolutely argue.”

Kylie, who shares daughters Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 8 months, with the retired NFL star, clarified, “Now, do we argue often? Not really. But we've definitely argued, for sure.”

“Like, to be fair, I'm not a yelling arguer. So the arguments in our house, they're not a yelling situation,” she said. “I just think that if you're married, you live together, specifically if you have children, you're potentially having some sleepless nights. You might have varying degrees of patience with certain situations with your kids.”

She concluded her take by questioning whether her brother-in-law or Clooney even knows what an argument is.

“You're telling me you don't bicker or argue? Or maybe you do bicker, but you don't argue? I'm very confused about this,” she said, before adding, “To George Clooney's credit, I would not argue with Amal either. Absolutely not. I would be right behind her like, ‘Yeah. Get them, what she said. I'm with her.’ Whatever she says, we ride at dawn.”