The Original Laguna Beach Cast Is Reuniting & 2005 Me Is *DUNZO*

Get your long lacy camis and your little half-cardigans because we are heading back to 2005, baby. In a world where all we want is a reunion of our favorite TV shows, Roku is giving us a great one by bringing the original Laguna Beach cast back together for Roku Presents: The Laguna Beach Reunion in celebration of the show's 20th anniversary.

Yes, it's been 20 years. DUNZO.

Coming in 2026, fans can watch the original Laguna Beach cast reunite for the first time since 2006, and y'all — everyone is going to be there. Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, Kristin Cavallari, Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Trey Phillips, Christina Shuller, Dieter Schmitz, Jessica Smith, and Alex Hooser are all set to not only discuss the show 20 years after it aired and share behind-the-scenes info, but also head back to present-day Laguna Beach.

It's literally going to feel like a time machine, and I'm kind of excited to head back to the mid-aughts, when things felt a little easier and like all you had to worry about was getting embarrassed by your friend group in Cabo.

(Except my high school did not have the kind of families that send their teenagers to Cabo for spring break, but I digress.)

The show's original creator, Liz Gateley, is also returning for this reunion, producing the special alongside Conrad, Colletti, and Cavallari as producers. "When I first pitched the show to my bosses at MTV, never in a million years did I think we would find such a perfect group of real friends. The show not only changed my life and the cast's lives, but the series meant so much to a generation of fans who've been waiting for this," she told Roku.

It's so funny to think about a reality show being such a huge part of our lives, but it's the truth. The thing about Laguna Beach is that even though the high schoolers felt richer and a little more glamorous than those of us living in the suburbs and not a coastal beach town, they were still incredibly relatable. The show aired when I was in high school, too, and all the emotions of leaving your nest, leaving the friends you've known your whole life, battling with your parents to feel independent while also wanting to crawl back into their home — all of it felt incredibly real.

Add in the teenage drama of love triangles and new friends and energies? Oh yeah. We got it.

Whether you followed the cast through The Hills or in their many ventures since they left Laguna Beach, the reunion is sure to get you in your feels and back in touch with your own 16-year-old self. And honestly, that might be just the thing we all need right now.

The reunion special will be available to stream for free on Roku devices and TVs, as well as online at TheRokuChannel.com, on iOS and Android devices, and on all smart TVs.