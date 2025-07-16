Scrubs Is Getting A Reboot With The OG Cast, So That’s One Prayer Answered

If you were watching TV in the early aughts, you were watching Scrubs. The medical sitcom premiered in 2001 and chronicled the lives of the staff at Sacred Heart Hospital. We went down many a daydream lane with medical intern J.D. (Zach Braff), watched his relationship with Elliot (Sarah Chalke) blossom, and wished more than anything we could also hang out with Turk (Donald Faison). Then, sadly, the show went off the air in 2009. But on July 10, 2025, ABC announced it would be reviving Scrubs for Season 10 and airing it within the next year — and yes, our three stars are coming back to the hospital halls. Here’s everything we know about the reboot so far.

Rumblings of a new take on Scrubs began in December of 2024, and Braff’s return was confirmed in May, so we knew this reboot was coming. But now, we have a much better idea of what Season 10 of our favorite medical comedy will look like.

The Scrubs Reboot Cast

Braff, Chalke, and Faison will all be returning to play their respective characters, and this time, all three will serve as executive producers as well, Deadline reports. The outlet also noted that Judy Reyes, who played nurse Carla Espinosa, is currently occupied filming ABC's other series, High Potential, but that execs are working hard to make her available to be in both shows.

Bill Lawrence, the creator of the series, is returning to executive produce the reboot. He brought back Aseem Batra, formerly a writer and story editor, and Tim Hobert, a writer and producer, as showrunners and EPs.

What we don't know for sure is whether Neil Flynn will be back as the Janitor, but some of the confirmed cast members' Instagram stories seem to indicate he is on board, according to Redditors. No word yet either on John C. McGinley (Perry Cox) or Ken Jenkins (Bob Kelso).

Scrubs Season 10 Plot

Here’s the official summary of Season 10, according to Variety: “J.D. (Braff) and Turk (Faison) scrub in together for the first time in a long time — medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way.”

Lawrence previously told Deadline in an interview that he envisioned a new season of Scrubs being part revival — revisiting our beloved characters years later in their stories — and part reboot, exploring new characters via the same show concept.

Scrubs Season 10 Premiere Date

There’s no confirmed premiere date just yet, but Deadline reported that ABC is expecting the show to air during the 2025-2026 broadcasting season. For those of us who don’t speak TV, that is sometime between September 2025 to August 2026.

So, while we don’t yet know everything we wish we did, we know enough to say this is going to be one reboot that’s absolutely worth watching.