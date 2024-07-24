Lake Street Dive Frontwoman Rachael Price Shares A Day In The Life Of Touring With A Toddler

Lake Street Dive frontwoman Rachael Price gave her fans a glimpse into what a day in the life looks like when you’re on tour and also a mom! The indie, multi-genre band just released their new album, Good Together, in June 2024 and is subsequently on a U.S. tour to promote the album, traveling all over the country on a tour bus.

Price posted a “Day In The Life” TikTok video, feeding fans’ curiosity about how she manages to be the frontwoman of a popular band that is touring all over the country while also being a mom.

“All right y'all, this is a day in the life with a toddler on tour. First, we're getting off the bus at the venue. We're just checking out the scene. Where's the green room? Where's the catering?” she begins while showing footage of her adorable daughter, Jupiter, whom she shares with husband and fellow musician Taylor Ashton.

Price cuts to she and her bandmate doing press, having a band meeting, and then having a little refresh before heading to soundcheck for their show that night. Now, how does she manage to do all this while toting around a toddler? Price openly shares that Jupiter’s nanny is also on tour with them.

“Now we're doing our soundcheck and Jupiter's with her nanny and I’m having my third coffee of the day. Very very important when you have a toddler. We're gonna do a little VIP soundcheck party and then we're gonna go make a little video. We found this really cool location today to record a song,” she said in a voiceover.

“Then I haven't seen Jupiter for like a few hours now so I'm really excited. We're gonna have a little bit of playtime ... We find a little dinner, and it's time to get ready for the show.”

Then, with Jupiter all tucked into bed, Price switches into rockstar mode!

“I do my makeup, do my hair, some warm ups, our little lip trills, some scales and...,” the video cuts to Price in a stunning golden goddess dress. “Ooh, ready for the show. Jupiter is fast asleep and I am going on stage and we have a really great time. We danced with a handful of strangers on stage. They were super hyped. It was really great. We take our big bow and that's it. That's a day in the life. And so now I'm gonna go snuggle Jupiter.”

Fans commented on the video, praising Price for bring her little along for the adventure.

“Love this! I was wondering if she was with you on tour. I hope she loved Beak and Skiff — that’s a fun spot for a little one. And it was a fabulous show!!” one fan wrote.

“We watched her dance at the concert last night until it started raining! My ten year old kept telling me to look at how cute she is!” another wrote.

Another wrote, “This is what I want to see in the music industry!!! Yess!!!❤️❤️❤️”

“That’s a lot of work, mama! From one performing artist mom to another — I see you!” one fellow musician mom wrote to Price.

“You go mama! And your nanny! I’m so grateful for the nannies that helped our family!” another wrote.

Price replied, “truly!! Shoot out to @eleanorbuckland for being the best nanny (and amazing musician!)”

“Jupiter is already the coolest kid ever,” another commented.

Price replied, “Have to agree 🤭”