15 Late-Summer Book Releases You Won't Want To Put Down

There is nothing quite like the joy of sitting down and enjoying a relaxing moment (or in a dream world, an entire day) with a book. While summer may be wrapping up in certain areas of the country and slower days are fading into the routine of early mornings and school days, there is no shortage of new releases headed our way.

From heart-racing thrillers to historical fiction and romance, there is something for every reader debuting this August and September.

August

A Thousand Little Goodbyes by Lucy Gilmore 'A Thousand Little Goodbyes' by Lucy Gilmore $17.99 $13.49 See on Amazon Sale Release date: Aug. 4 Overwhelmed single mom Chrissie Thomas embarks on the cross-country road trip she's always dreamed of with her lifelong best friend, Scarlett, hoping for adventure, healing, and a chance to finally put herself first. But as the miles pass, Chrissie realizes the journey is also Scarlett's goodbye, forcing them both to confront love, loss, and what it means to truly live before it's too late.

When Lemons Give You Life by Anna Johnston 'When Lemons Give You Life' by Anna Johnston $30 $24 See on Amazon Sale Release date: Aug. 4 Retired Michelin-star chef Griff Barlow rediscovers purpose after secretly cooking gourmet meals for fellow nursing home residents, but the lie he's hiding threatens the hope he's found. As his estranged sister Lisa navigates her own life-changing challenges, the siblings are forced to confront old wounds and discover whether forgiveness can offer them both a fresh start.

How To Find Love In The Cereal Aisle by Alissa DeRogatis 'How To Find Love In The Cereal Aisle' by Alissa DeRogatis See price on Amazon See on Amazon Release date: Aug. 4 Romance author Ainsley Green loses faith in happily-ever-afters after a painful breakup, prompting her to stage real-life meet-cutes in search of inspiration. As every attempt goes hilariously wrong, Ainsley begins to realize the love story she's been chasing may have been waiting for her in her best friend all along.

Bad Influence by Rosie Nixon 'Bad Influence' by Rosie Nixon See price on Amazon See on Amazon Release date: Aug. 11 Celebrity stylist Amber Green returns to London to help a high-profile American influencer win over British high society, but the glamorous assignment quickly becomes more complicated than she expected. As professional ambitions, personal relationships, and unexpected attractions collide, Amber must decide whether chasing her dream is worth risking the life she's carefully built.

Siren Says by Jennifer Herrera 'Siren Says' by Jennifer Herrera $32 $30 See on Amazon Sale Release date: Aug. 18 Twenty-five-year-old Raven Wynn has spent her life fearing the dangerous plant magic that cursed her family, but when her estranged aunt offers a chance to break the curse, Raven is drawn into a dangerous bargain. As her powers grow beyond her control, she must capture a powerful spirit or risk losing both her soul and her future.

Promise Me Never by Liv Constantine 'Promise Me Never' by Liv Constantine See price on Amazon See on Amazon Release date: Aug. 18 Aspiring writer Savannah’s dream of marrying her literary idol quickly turns into a nightmare as her husband’s controlling behavior, the lingering mystery of his first wife, and bone-chilling warnings about his past begin to unravel her perfect life. As she investigates the women who came before her, Savannah discovers that both she and her husband are hiding dangerous secrets and not everyone will survive the truth.

You Know Why by J.T. Ellison 'You Know Why' by J.T. Ellison $16.99 $12.99 See on Amazon Sale Release date: Aug. 25 When Brooklyn Locke’s husband mysteriously disappears en route to a family trip to Italy, a stranger claims he was once the prime suspect in his first wife’s murder, shattering everything Brooklyn thought she knew. As betrayal and long-buried secrets come to light, Brooklyn must uncover the truth before she becomes the next victim of a carefully orchestrated trap.

Not A Word by Linwood Barclay 'Not A Word' by Linwood Barclay $34 $28.99 See on Amazon Sale Release date: Aug. 25 When Reece discovers his parents dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide, inconsistencies at the crime scene reveal that the truth is far more sinister. As he uncovers long-buried secrets tied to his father's past and a powerful pharmaceutical company, Reece must unravel the conspiracy before it puts his own family in deadly danger.

September

Mother Daughter Sister Stranger by Hank Phillippi Ryan 'Mother Daughter Sister Stranger' by Hank Phillippi Ryan See price on Amazon See on Amazon Release date: Sept. 1 When Bea mysteriously disappears on the anniversary of the plane crash that killed their parents, her sister Eliza is left to protect Bea’s young daughter while searching for the truth. As Eliza uncovers the dark legacy haunting their family, she must unravel long-buried secrets before history claims another generation.

The Three Graces of Pearl Street by Elizabeth Wellington Rollins 'The Three Graces of Pearl Street' by Elizabeth Wellington Rollins See price on Amazon See on Amazon Release date: Sept. 1 Spanning three generations, Graziella, her daughter Grace, and granddaughter Ella navigate family tensions, personal reinvention, and the search for belonging while living together in New York. As each woman confronts the expectations and choices that have shaped her life, they discover that healing begins with truly seeing and understanding each other.

Exit Party by Emily St. John Mandel 'Exit Party' by Emily St. John Mandel $32 $27.96 See on Amazon Sale Release date: Sept. 15 Set in a post-collapse Los Angeles in 2031, a night of celebration takes a mysterious turn when a doppelgänger appears and the party's host vanishes. As reality begins to unravel, those left behind must navigate a fractured world where identity, memory, and survival are uncertain... and the only constant is change.

Hollow Bones by Jodi Picoult 'Hollow Bones' by Jodi Picoult $34 $27 See on Amazon Sale Release date: Sept. 15 After losing her mother in the Sept. 11 attacks, Molly Fitzgerald dedicates her life to preparing for disasters, building a career in emergency management while trying to outrun her deepest fears. But when an unexpected crisis upends her marriage, Molly and her husband are forced to confront painful truths about love, loss, and the limits of even the best-laid plans.

Call Off The Dark by Hallie Shepherd 'Call Off The Dark' by Hallie Shepherd See price on Amazon See on Amazon Release date: Sept. 22 After the murder of her soulmate, Helen impulsively marries a stranger and retreats to an isolated farmhouse, hoping to outrun her grief and start over, but when her new husband's supposedly dead brother reappears, Helen is forced to question everything as she uncovers a web of secrets where trusting the wrong person could be deadly.

Hollywood, Ending by John Green 'Hollywood, Ending' by John Green $32 $22.40 See on Amazon Sale Release date: Sept. 22 Rising stars Kai Laramie and Juniper Castillo land career-defining roles in a highly anticipated Andy Warhol biopic, launching them into the spotlight. As fame, ambition, and romance collide, they must navigate the exhilarating and overwhelming cost of chasing their Hollywood dreams.

Trad Wife by Sarah Langan 'Trad Wife' by Sarah Langan $29 $27.03 See on Amazon Sale Release date: Sept. 29 Journalist Jenny Kaplan travels to the picture-perfect farm of viral “trad wife” influencer Mia Wright, hoping to expose the truth behind her carefully curated online persona, only to discover something far more sinister lurking beneath the surface. As strange visions, missing time, and terrifying secrets consume her, Jenny must uncover the horror at the heart of Black Swan Farm before she loses both her career and her sanity.

What book is capping off your summer?