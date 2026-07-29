We're at that very specific stretch of year where you can feel summer starting to loosen its grip... but it's still definitely hanging on. You know your pool days are numbered, and the back-to-school mental load is already piling up. It's like watching the sand stream through an hourglass that you're sitting inside of. All the while, a tiny voice somewhere in the back of your brain is arguing with itself. Savor what's left of summer! No, start counting down the days until fall! And wherever you land in this strange shifting of the seasons, we've got a book for it.

Every month, our team rounds up the titles we've had our noses buried in lately, and we hand the list over to you. This batch is a proper end-of-summer in-between: a few beach reads worth tossing in your tote for last-minute trips to the shore, plus a witchy-leaning cluster to carry you towards spooky season (including two Owens-sisters books, timed just right to Practical Magic 2 hitting theaters in September).

In other words, everything you need to keep you sane and entertained through this weird middle bit. Happy reading!

Silvercloak by L.K. Steven 'Silvercloak' by L.K. Steven $32.99 $12.89 See on Amazon Sale This book has been on my TBR forever and it was available at the library when I went, so I snatched it up. It wasn't my favorite romantasy ever, but the ending was good and the magic system was totally original. I'm definitely going to check out the sequel, which publishes this fall, and see if I can get more into it. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

New! Skin Contact by Elisa Faison 'Skin Contact' by Elisa Faison $29 $25.79 See on Amazon Sale Who knew a book with a vibrating butt plug in it would make me think about what it means to be a person this much. In the first 50 pages of this book I felt genuinely uncomfortable being so deep in Frances’ psyche, but I also couldn't put this book down. It's an incredibly intimate look at how our choices impact our relationships, and how our relationships define our lives. Faison doesn't shy away from one single vile thought or personality flaw that makes her characters human, and so many moments of her writing made me think “omg true or “damn I wish I'd written that.” Also, the nod to mommy blogs that have gone corporate felt… close to home. — Katie McPherson

New! The Shampoo Effect by Jenny Jackson 'The Shampoo Effect' by Jenny Jackson $32 $26.66 See on Amazon Sale OK, I will say this book annoyed me and then redeemed itself. It's about a close-knit group of friends in a seaside town and what happens when one woman becomes involved with one of their members. It's light and it's fun and laugh-out-loud funny, and even though I think it could stand to lose like 50 pages, it's still worth a read. The last 60 or so pages totally redeemed the book for me. — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

One True Loves by Taylor Jenkins Reid 'One True Loves' by Taylor Jenkins Reid $18 $9.44 See on Amazon Sale This is an older book by one of my favorite authors, Taylor Jenkins Reid, and it's lovely and light while also being thought-provoking and dear. It's a beach read, sure, but it has a ton of heart. You will not want to put it down! — Kate Auletta

*New! The Unknown by Riley Sager (Aug 4. Pub Date!) 'The Unknown' by Riley Sager $32 $29 See on Amazon Sale *Publishes Aug. 4 Riley Sager is one of those authors where I pre-order without even reading the synopsis, and The Unknown is shaping up to be his creepiest yet. It follows Marin, a struggling actress who lands the role of a lifetime in a film shot on a remote Vermont island where five women mysteriously vanished in 1926, and as filming begins, she starts reading the haunting diary they left behind. It's atmospheric, eerie, and exactly the kind of unputdownable summer thriller that makes you want to stay up way too late. — Katie Garrity, News & Social Editor

New! Start At The End by Emma Grey 'Start At The End' by Emma Grey $18.99 $15.27 See on Amazon Sale Start at the End is a sliding-doors love story about Audrey and Fraser, a gifted musician and a recently divorced scientist who fall into something all-consuming, until one tragic moment splits their story into two devastating what-if timelines. It is the kind of book that breaks your heart and then somehow puts it back together, and early readers are describing it as the most emotional reading experience they've had in years. Clear your weekend, because you are not putting this one down! — Katie Garrity

The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand 'The Five-Star Weekend' by Elin Hilderbrand $19.99 $10.43 See on Amazon Sale How did I wait SO LONG to read Elin Hilderbrand?! If you have not read this one yet, it is the quintessential summer read from the undisputed queen of beach fiction. Hollis Shaw is a lifestyle influencer who, after a sudden loss, invites four women from four different chapters of her life to her Nantucket home for a long weekend, and the dynamics that unfold are equal parts warm, messy, funny, and deeply felt. It is the kind of book that makes you want to call your best friends, book a beach house, and pour a very large glass of rosé, ideally all at the same time. Elin Hilderbrand at her absolute best — perfect for anyone who needs a book that feels like a vacation! — Katie Garrity

*New! The Things You'll Never Know by Ashley Audrain 'The Things You'll Never Know' by Ashley Audrain See price on Amazon See on Amazon *Publishes January 2027 I am so sorry to hype this up SO far in advance, but I cannot keep my mouth shut about this one! Ashley Audrain, author of The Push and The Whispers, is releasing her third novel next year, and it's already being called The Lovely Bones for a new generation. I completely understand why. It's a jaw-dropping, gut-punch exploration of motherhood, desire, and the secret lives women lead. I couldn't stop reading! — Katie Garrity

New! Natural Disaster by Lisa Owens 'Natural Disaster' by Lisa Owens See price on Amazon See on Amazon This one is already out, and it is exactly the book every mom needs to read right now! Natural Disaster unfolds across a single day as a woman attempts to give her two young kids one last perfect, magical day before she goes back to work from maternity leave, and absolutely everything goes sideways in the most painfully relatable, laugh-out-loud funny way imaginable. The kind of book that makes you feel deeply seen and genuinely cackle out loud at the same time, which is basically the highest compliment I can give! — Katie Garrity

New! The Good Parts by Evann Normandin 'The Good Parts' by Evann Normandin $29 $25.06 See on Amazon Sale This debut just dropped and is already on every must-read list for a reason! The Good Parts is a dual-timeline speculative love story about Rose, who erases her memories of the man she once planned forever with, and Landon, who reenters her life as a complete stranger determined to make her fall for him all over again. It's Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind meets In Five Years, set against the gorgeous backdrop of Edinburgh. I've heard that getting run over by a train hurts less than this book, and honestly, that's a RAVE REVIEW in my book! — Katie Garrity

New! Honey In The Wound by Jiyoung Han 'Honey In The Wound' by Jiyoung Han $28.99 $20.50 See on Amazon Sale All I can say is WOW to this book. It was my favorite of the month. Historical fiction and magical realism meet in this sweeping tale about a family where all of the women hold little powers that help them survive in the harsh reality of Korea during Japanese rule. This book is heartbreaking, empowering, and beautifully written. A standout of the year that more people should be talking about! — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

New! The Land And Its People by David Sedaris 'The Land And Its People' by David Sedaris $30 $23.19 See on Amazon Sale I have read everything that David Sedaris has published, and I love all of it — his latest book of essays is no exception. What a delightful and funny man. I love his husband, his family, and all of their hijinks. Sedaris makes me want to go out into the world and do more — have more hobbies, meet more people, and just engage with the universe. — Sarah Aswell

H Is For Hawk by Helen Macdonald 'H Is For Hawk' by Helen Macdonald $18 $9.61 See on Amazon Sale This is a moving memoir about a woman who raises and trains hawks while mourning the loss of her father and trying to find her way in the world. It has some truly beautiful observations about life, and if you love nature and animals, you will love this book. — Sarah Aswell

Kin by Tayari Jones 'Kin' by Tayari Jones $32 $19.04 See on Amazon Sale Everyone has been talking about this book, and it's easy to understand why after reading it. Tayari Jones is such a talented storyteller, and I feel like every time I read her books, I hang on her every word until I'm done. This story, about two childhood friends who take different paths in life, is every bit as good as her other novels, and that's saying a lot! — Sarah Aswell

New! The Shippers by Katherine Center 'The Shippers' by Katherine Center $30 $20.98 See on Amazon Sale I feel like this season all the romance books take place on boats — and this one is delightful. A lovely story about two friends who never quite got together for *reasons* but who then end up on a wedding cruise together when the sparks finally start to fly... If you like rom-coms and you need a beach read, look no further. — Sarah Aswell

*New! The Sisters of Crimson House by Melissa Anderson Sweazy 'The Sisters of Crimson House' by Melissa Anderson Sweazy $18.99 $17.99 See on Amazon Sale *Publishes Sept. 29 Summer is almost over, and that means it’s practically spooky season! As someone who pretty much lives in that frame of mind year-round, I was all too excited to get my hands on The Sisters of Crimson House. Here, Charley Bryde is the black sheep of a famous psychic family, the one Bryde woman who didn’t inherit the gift. When tragedy scatters the family and money dries up, Charley does what she has to do in order to hold onto the family’s crumbling Memphis mansion: She turns it into a haunted attraction and fakes the family magic. A skeptic shows up accusing her of fraud, and not long after, her estranged sister returns. Then, Crimson House really starts to reveal its secrets. If you’re a fan of Southern Gothic horror, this should go to the top of your TBR. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Practical Magic by Alice Hoffman Penguin Random House 'Practical Magic' Deluxe Edition by Alice Hoffman $22 See On Penguin Random House I’m almost ashamed to admit that, for someone who has seen this movie a hundred times, I’d never read the actual books behind it. With Practical Magic 2 coming to theaters in September, I decided to remedy that... and I’m so glad I did! Alice Hoffman just sets the standard for cozy, bewitching comfort read. Plus, how beautiful is this deluxe edition cover?! — Julie Sprankles

The Rules of Magic by Alice Hoffman 'The Rules of Magic' by Alice Hoffman See price on Amazon See on Amazon Reading Practical Magic left me craving more of the Owens women's story, so I dove straight into the prequel. The second of four books in the Practical Magic series, it takes us to 1960s New York to follow Franny, Jet, and Vincent as kids growing up under their mother’s long list of rules. But a summer at their Aunt Isabelle’s cracks the family history wide open, and you get to watch the beloved aunts become who they are. I could not put this one down and can't wait to pick up the next book in the series. — Julie Sprankles

*New! Happy Snacking, Don’t Die by Alexis Nikole Nelson 'Happy Snacking, Don’t Die' by Alexis Nikole Nelson $35 $31.36 See on Amazon Sale *Publishes Sept. 22 If you spend any amount of time on social media, you have surely come across videos from Black Forager, aka Alexis Nikole Nelson. And let me tell you, her first book is every bit as joyful and helpful and fun as you’d hope. This book (which might be the prettiest book mail I’ve ever gotten) is part foraging field guide, part vegan cookbook, all a delight. — Julie Sprankles

New! The Jellyfish Problem by Tessa Yang 'The Jellyfish Problem' by Tessa Yang $30 $25.74 See on Amazon Sale The kid in me who was convinced I would grow up to become a marine biologist was so instantly drawn to this book! Dr. Jo Ness is a bigger fan of jellyfish than of people, except for her best friend Aldo, who died seven months ago. She just sort of hides away from the world, poring over the jellyfish guide she and Aldo had been working on. But a call from one of the only other people she’s ever loved pulls her to the coast of Maine, where a giant glowing jellyfish is reportedly terrorizing a tiny island. What starts as a sea monster romp really turns out to be something so beautiful and layered, an atmospheric meditation on grief. — Julie Sprankles

What are you reading first?