The First Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Trailer Is Here & It Looks Pretty Perfect

Over the past few years, Disney has really pushed a bunch of live-action remakes of some classic films, from Beauty and the Beast to The Lion King — and, honestly, they’ve all been pretty great. But if this trailer for the live-action Lilo & Stitch movie proves anything, I think it’s that this Hawaiian adventure is going to be the best remake yet.

With Maia Kealoha starring as Lilo, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani, and original movie writer-director Chris Sanders reprising his role as Stitch, the movie already has a pretty spectacular cast. Not only is Zach Galifianakis included in an unidentified role, but Courtney B. Vance is taking up the role of Cobra Bubbles, the social worker in charge of making sure Lilo’s safe living with Nani. It... might be my favorite casting of all time.

The trailer really sets the scene with plenty of action from both Lilo and Nani, but you also get to see a few different parts of the movie that any Lilo & Stitch fan would be excited about. In the trailer, there are some peak moments from the 2002 animated film (with an almost cult-like following) that play right into fans, like Stitch surfing with Lilo and Nani and the man dropping his sno-cone on the beach as the aliens come back to find Stitch.

I also love all the gorgeous Hawaii shots throughout the movie — and that the trailer included the epic song “Hawaiian Rollercoaster Ride.” Hawaii is as much a character in Lilo & Stitch as anyone else, and it looks like it’s going to be shown beautifully throughout the film, honoring every bit of the incredible island.

Of course, Stitch isn’t fully “live-action,” but that doesn’t make the film seem any less real. And having Stitch mixed in with live-action actors looks about as natural as it can get. I also love that Stitch is just Stitch, and I feel like bringing Sanders back to voice the role was key. Stitch has an incredible following in the Disney universe. Grown adults carry Stitch Loungefly bags and wear Stitch outfits, and there’s really something to admire about how hard he goes for it all — and how much Lilo loves him through it. (And honestly, Nani. Give that woman a medal.)

Even if your kiddos haven’t seen the original Lilo & Stitch, I think this live-action remake is the perfect family movie to kick off summer. The entire storyline of Lilo & Stitch is about loving our family and friends through all their weirdness, along with trying our best, even when it’s incredibly difficult. What better life lesson to learn from a little blue alien in Hawaii? The film is set to release in theaters on May 23, 2025.