The Fourth of July has come and gone, and now, the countdown to Halloween begins. (Sorry not sorry, it’s the actual most wonderful time of the year!) In honor of that looking-forward-to-fall feeling, The Disney Store just dropped a new collection of apparel and home decor inspired by The Haunted Mansion. The brand new goods, themed after the iconic and beloved Haunted Mansion attraction at Walt Disney World, are the first big drop from the Disney Store’s 2025 Halloween range. And it’s available starting today on DisneyStore.com.

Disney’s Haunted Mansion collection includes more than 80 new items across multiple categories, from home goods and decor to apparel, toys, and yes, Mickey ear headbands for your next park trip. While shopping in the parks is half the fun, sometimes you want to show up in your best ears on day one, ya know?

Home & Holiday Decor

Whether you only put them out for Halloween or use them all year — no shame! — these new decor items will delight fans of the Haunted Mansion attraction. There are a ton more products where these came from, but these stand out to us:

Apparel & Accessories

There are T-shirts, sweatshirts, Crocs, necklaces, bracelets, and pajamas galore. Here are a few of our very favorite wearable products from the drop:

Toys & Collectibles

While there’s only one true toy in the drop — a 16-inch Constance Hatchaway plush — there are a ton of nice collectible items for avid fans. Whether you’re into detailed miniatures or new artwork for your gallery wall, it’s worth browsing the whole collection.

If you or someone in your family loves collecting trading pins when you visit the parks, then mark your calendar for tomorrow, July 8, at 8 a.m. PT. New collectible pins featuring your favorite Haunted Mansion characters will go live on the Disney Store website then. Grab yourself a Ghost Host, Hatbox Ghost, Madame Leota, and more.

Another special release alert: The Hitchhiking Ghosts light-up Doom Buggy figurine will be available for purchase on July 11 at 8 a.m. PT.

And on July 21, you can snag their brand new Haunted Mansion ornaments, perfect for the Halloween and Christmas lovers who like to combine their festive obsessions. (You can view them on the site now to choose your faves.) So, thank you, Disney Store, for indulging our Summerween needs and helping us get our Halloween feels going strong.