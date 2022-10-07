Attention all Lindsay Lohan fans: the beloved redhead is back on our screens and, get this, singing “Jingle Bell Rock” once again!

Lohan belts out the holiday tune in the new trailer for her upcoming Netflix film, Falling for Christmas, which marks her first major role since 2013’s Canyons. She of course performed the holiday song in the 2004 hit Mean Girls alongside co-stars Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.

Falling for Christmas follows a spoiled hotel heiress (Lohan) who finds herself in the care of a lodge owner (Glee’s Chord Overstreet) and his daughter following a ski accident, in which she suffers total amnesia.

Of course, confusion and romance ensue in the days leading up to Christmas.

The Falling for Christmas trailer.

Lohan looks every bit her early aughts self in the teaser after taking a break from Hollywood due to the effects of child stardom and the constant media attention that comes with it. Lohan moved to Europe and then Dubai to live a more private life, but is ready to get back in the saddle, recently admitting that, for her, “acting is like riding a bicycle.”

“It’s just in me. It’s a part of me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter of performing. “Doing films, playing a character, it brings me so much joy to be able to share a story with people. To take people on that journey with me is such a blessing.”

Lohan inked a three-picture deal with Netflix, and is currently on location in Ireland filming her second film for the streamer, Irish Wish.

Perhaps a full-blown comeback is in Lohan’s future — but for now, let’s ring in the holiday season with what looks like a pretty fun wintery romp.