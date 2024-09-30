Logan Paul And Fiancée Nina Agdal Welcome Their First Baby

Social media star Logan Paul and his fiancée, model Nina Agdal, have welcomed their first child into the world.

“Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat ✌🏼,” Paul and Agdal wrote in a joint post on Instagram on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 29, along with a few first pictures of their new daughter.

The first image shows the whole family cuddled up in the hospital bed, with Esmé wrapped up and sleeping. The second is a video of Paul getting some skin-to-skin newborn time — with dad also managing some stealth screen time for himself. The third is a close-up of the baby’s face, bundled up and in a car seat, likely ready to head home for the first time.

The post was met with lots of love from family, friends, and fans.

“Grammy Pammy has entered the chat too,” wrote Paul’s mother, Pam Stepnik. “Thank you Logan & Nina Thank you for bringing this little Angel into our family!!! Best collab yet!!!”

“I’m looking forward to being a grandpa to this soon to be savage young lady,” wrote Paul’s father, Greg.

And brother Jake Paul went all caps with his congrats: “SO INSANE SO HAPPY FOR YOU.”

Paul, 29 (and the creator of your kid’s favorite drink, Prime), and Agdal, 32, met at a party in New York City in 2022 and the couple got engaged in Lake Como, Italy in June 2023. They announced their pregnancy in April 2024.

“Another Paul coming this Fall 👶🏼,” they wrote under a picture of themselves in front of a flowering tree.

They also had a wrestling-themed gender reveal later that month, in which they found out they were having a girl. At the party, two wrestlers — one dressed in pink, the other in blue — fought until the pink wrestler was crowned the winner.

Congrats to the couple, and welcome, Esmé!