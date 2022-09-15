Raise your hand if you’ve ever stated in conversation, “I live for classic Mariah Carey,” because the Queen of high notes has heard your calls, and she has delivered. The “Heartbreaker” singer announced on Instagram yesterday that she will be reissuing one of her most popular albums to date, 1997’s Butterfly.

Everything was better in the 90s.

The post was a curated reel of nostalgic photos and music videos, revealing all of the new bonus content that fans will get access to starting September 16th.

“#Butterfly25 is here!! Celebrating 25… minutes… since the release of my favorite and probably most personal album 🦋 Starting 9/16 ❤️,” she captioned the post.

In addition to 8 new bonus tracks on the album, fans will also enjoy re-releases of hit songs “Honey” and “The Roof” in 4K, which is a fancy way of saying high-resolution audio. She also shared that there will be “New ‘Honey’ music video documentary,” along with ‘classic’ live performance videos we all know and love.

It’s like I'm back in time, on my green leather couch, watching TRL again.

The “Shake It Off” Diva didn’t stop there, though — she’s also releasing new vinyl and cassette options for purchase, along with merch, so get your turntables and boom boxes ready.

This isn’t just an album, it's an experience. Will there be a live immersion exhibition as well? Take all my money, please.

Fans were erupting with excitement on the post, sharing “Ahhhhh this is amazing!! Thank you so much Queen! Can’t wait to celebrate #Butterfly25. Thank you for this enduring masterpiece!! ❤️🦋”

“Butterfly” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on Oct. 4, 1997, and stayed on the charts for 55 weeks.

Carey first hinted to the possibility of renewed classics in April when sharing to PEOPLE, “Brandy and I both loved the original background vocals arrangement of 'The Roof' and decided we wanted to update it,” she explained after working on the song during a course she led with Masterclass. I really believe it's surpassed the original, and I can't wait for you all to hear it!”

Tomorrow will be a “culture reset,” as a follower commented, which means Mariah Carey fanatics are coming out of their hibernation a little earlier than Christmas this year!