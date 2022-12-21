Mariska Hargitay Had The Best Time At Disney World With Her Family

The best part of about Disney is that you are never too old to take part in the magic. Whether you’re 3 or 93 — there is just something so special about a trip to the “happiest place on earth” no matter your age. Actor Mariska Hargitay just went on a trip to Disney World with her family, and there is no question that she had the best time ever.

The Law & Order: SVU star visited Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida with her husband — Younger actor Peter Hermann — and her children — August, 16, and 11 year olds Amaya and Andrew, who Hargitay and Hermann adopted in 2011.

After the trip wrapped, the 58-year-old star shared a slew of photos from their trip with her followers on her Instagram.

The mom of three posted a selfie alongside Hermann, as they rode in the “Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind” ride at the resort’s Epcot theme park. Behind them is a smiling August and their Disney World guide. (A common perk for famous people attending the parks that helps them skip all the lines.)

Hargitay captioned the post: “Best ride in the galaxy.”

The actor also posted a sentimental shot of herself with her younger kids soaking in the sights and scenes of the holiday parade at the Magic Kingdom park, as well as a sweet photo of her snuggling up, watching the fireworks in front of Cinderella's Castle.

Though the photos she shared were adorable, the best photo Hargitay shared was the throwback of her, Hermann, and August at Disney years prior.

Hargitay’s trip to Disney World with her family wasn’t all play. She also had some work to do. The actor served as a celebrity narrator for the Candlelight Processional at Epcot’s International Festival of the Holidays.

She kept the Disney themed Instagram posts coming with yet another tribute to the theme park and her narrator role. Alongside a screenshot of her at the processional, she wrote, “#AboutLastNight Thank you @WaltDisneyWorld for the great honor of hosting the Candlelight Procession. What a glorious gift and what a beautiful tradition. 🎄🎶✨”