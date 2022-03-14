When Melanie Lynskey took home a Critics Choice Award on Sunday night, she didn’t just publicly thank her co-stars or honor her fellow nominees during her acceptance speech. The mom of one made sure to give a very special shoutout to the one person she knows she wouldn’t have been there without: her daughter’s nanny.

Lynskey, who won Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Showtime's Yellowjackets, started off by sharing that she "wasn't expecting" to win.

But as she continued her speech, the 44-year-old oozed gratitude for those who supported her and gave her this opportunity — both professionally and personally. And while some celebrities might only be focused on buttering up directors, networks and agents while struggling to remember a nod to his or her spouse, Lynskey made it a point to conclude her speech by telling the world that her nanny Sally is essential to her own professional success.

"The most important person I think I have to thank before I finish is my nanny, Sally. I love her," Lynskey said. "She's an absolute angel. She’s with my child and my child is safe and taken care of and she allows me to go and do my work. Thank you, Sally. I love you so much.”

As many working parents know, there’s nothing that compares to the mom or dad guilt that comes with leaving your child for work commitments. But knowing they’re with someone you trust, who has their best interests at heart, and who loves them as much as you do? That’s priceless.

Lynskey showered Sally with the praise and recognition she deserves, while also giving working moms an unspoken reminder that it’s not only OK to ask for help — you shouldn’t be afraid of admitting that your family is able to thrive because of it.

Of course, Sally wasn’t the only person mentioned in Lynskey’s speech. She also called her husband, Jason Ritter, the "love of my life" and "the greatest support,” along with their toddler.

What a gem she is!