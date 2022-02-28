The dad of two spent the weekend sipping martinis, while his wife was on mom duty

As a dad of two young kids, Kieran Culkin treated himself to a solo night out — and he may have gloated just a tiny bit on the red carpet.

Culkin had a chance to mingle with his Succession co-stars at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards while his wife of nearly nine years, Jazz Charton, was on mom duty back at home with their two kids — daughter Kinsey Sioux, 2, and son Wilder Wolf, 5 months — and he seemed to enjoy every second.

“I’ll tell ya, leaving my wife behind with the two kids, I do feel bad that I’m at a lovely hotel having martinis with friends,” Culkin told People’s Gerrad Hall and Andrea Boehlke while on the SAG Awards red carpet. “So, sorry honey. I’m trying to paint a picture that it’s awful, it’s dreadful, but I’m kind of having a lovely time.”

The 39-year-old actor shared that he appreciated the chance to catch up with his co-stars over drinks. “I’m still trying to figure out what kind of hangover I have,” he said after a night spent chatting “at the hotel last night, over martinis — so that would be the hangover.”

Culkin, who plays the hysterical Roman Roy on HBO’s Succession, was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series on his big night out. He lost to Squid Game‘s Lee Jung-Jae, but the Succession cast won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. To celebrate, Culkin planted a major smooch on co-star J. Smith-Cameron.

On screen, Culkin’s Roman and Smith-Cameron’s Gerri have a complicated romance, but that big kiss at the SAGs was pretty clear — how can you not love Roman and Gerri?! Although to those who know them off screen, the smooch likely didn’t come as a huge surprise.

“Kieran and I, in a friendly way, started this sort of silly flirtation, because we found we were sympathetic to each other. We got each other’s sense of humor. We would riff off each other,” Smith-Cameron told told the New Yorker in November. “It was funny that Roman was flirting with Gerri, to us. Well, inappropriate and funny. So we just kept it up. At some point the writers became aware of it.

“The fans all want Roman and Gerri to ride off in the sunset together,” she added. “It’s very neutralized in real life. Although there is some chemistry there that I never expected. Like, there is undeniable chemistry with us.”

Kiss aside, Culkin’s been in full dad-mode in the months following his baby boy’s birth. During a November chat with Ellen DeGeneres, Culkin admitted that it took his family nearly two months to officially decide on his name.

“My wife wanted Wolf. She was fighting hard for Wolf,” Culkin said at the time. “We found [the name] in the hospital the day that he was born and we thought, ‘That’s great.’ But instead of pulling the trigger on it, [we thought], ‘Let’s torture ourselves for about seven weeks,’ disagreeing with names before we come around to the name that we picked.”

And although baby names and all that comes with juggling two little ones get complicated, there’s one thing we know for sure: after Culkin’s successful night out, it’s Charton’s turn for an epic, kids-free evening of her own.