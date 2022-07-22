It’s hard to get enough of the royals, whether it’s real life headlines or fictionalized storylines. From Megxit and Bridgerton, to the resurgence of Downtown Abbey and The Crown, no one can resist the world of regency and royal drama (not that we’re complaining, the tea is piping hot across the pond).

And while fans love their streaming shows and gossip rags, royalty-themed romance novels are one of the best ways to really immerse yourself in the world.

There’s a clear distinction between historical royal romance books and modern royal romance books, the latter of which is becoming increasingly popular. While one subgenre isn’t inferior to the other, there’s sometime really special and delicious about modern settings, ideas, and characters that it’s hard not to love. You’ll also find more LGBTQ+ storylines in modern royal romance as well as novels loosely inspired by the love stories of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and Prince William and Kate Middleton.

This modern royal romance roundup includes novels by some of this subgenre’s most celebrated authors, including Katharine McGee, Tracey Livesay, and Casey McQuiston. They take place all over the world and include both prince and princess heroines with a variety of different love stories. Dive into the world of modern royal romance reads below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Scary Mommy’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

American Royalty by Tracey Livesay

If you can’t get enough of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story, this sexy royal romance novel is for you. Rapper Danielle “Duchess” Nelson is thrown into Prince Jameson’s world when the reclusive prince asks her to perform at a benefit concert in honor of the Queen’s late husband. They couldn’t be more different...how does that saying go?

Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

This enemies-to-lovers story has taken BookTok by storm, and Prime Video is adapting it into a movie. The son of the President of the United States finds himself in hot water after a feud with Welsh Prince Henry gets picked up by the media. Forced to reconcile their differences for the sake of their respective country’s reputation and alliance, Alex and Henry go into damage control mode — but, it isn't long before their fake friendship turns romantic.

The Royal We by Heather Cocks and Jessica Morgan

Inspired by the real-life romance of Prince William and Kate Middleton, The Royal We centers around an American thrill seeker named Bex as she unexpectedly befriends and subsequently, falls in love with her hallmate Nick. As in Prince Nick, the heir to the British throne.

Her Royal Highness by Rachel Hawkins

Desperate to get as far away from her cheating girlfriend as possible, Millie accepts a spot at one of the most posh boarding schools in the world based in the hills of Scotland. Her new roommate is cute, kind of uptight and spoiled, and the literal Princess of Scotland. Dislike turns into despise, which turns into hate, which somehow turns into lust, and then…love?

American Royals by Katharine McGee

Have you ever wondered what it would like if America was run by a monarchy? Author Katharine McGee explores this in her charming book series in which Princess Beatrice is preparing to become America’s first queen while her younger sister, Princess Samantha, does and says whatever the hell she wants because she’s the “spare.” Meanwhile, her twin brother, Prince Jefferson, has two women longing for his affections, including one close to the American royal family.

Tokyo Ever After by Emiko Jean

When Izumi Tanaka tracked down her biological father, the last thing she expected to uncover was that he is the Crown Prince of Japan. Thus, making Izumi a Japanese princess. Eager to learn of this new world she never knew existed, Izumi travels to Japan to meet her father — plus, a handful of cousins, a whole staff, and one extremely good looking bodyguard.

Once a Royal Summer by Teri Wilson

What happens when a theme park princess woos the daughter of a single dad, who also happens to be the Prince of Bella-Mortiz? Both Lacy and Prince Henry are carrying some heavy emotional baggage from previous relationships; but perhaps, they could help each other offload and unpack their bags for the sake of a possible happily-ever-after?

The Princess Trap by Talia Hibbert

It was just supposed to be a steamy one-night stand with a stranger. Only, Ruben isn’t a stranger. He’s the freaking Prince of Helgmøre, and the paparazzi just photographed Neita and him getting hot and heavy in an alleyway. With his reputation at stake, Reuben coaxes Neita into a fake engagement. He’s going to have to do a lot better than a shiny diamond ring if he plans on winning over the palace and his country while also keeping his fake fiancé happy.

A Princess in Theory: Reluctant Royals by Alyssa Cole

They’ve got the wrong girl, it’s just spam, Naledi thinks as she archives the hundredth email stating she is betrothed to an African prince. Tired of being ghosted and governing his people alone, Prince Thabiso pays Naledi a visit. Except, she has no idea Thabiso is a prince (let alone the guy she is suppose to marry) and begins to fall for him under false pretenses.

The Princess Affair by Nell Stark

With the past behind her, Kerry Donovan is ready to start the next chapter of her life as a Rhodes scholar at Oxford. Not on the itinerary? Embarking on a fiery and passionate love affair with Princess Sasha, second in line to the British throne. They couldn’t come from more different walks of life, but a love like this doesn’t just come around every day.

Royally Screwed by Emma Chase

As the Prince of Wessco, Nicholas isn’t used to not getting what he wants. So when a NYC waitress slaps him across the face with a slice of pie (and whole lot of attitude), he welcomes the challenge. Dating a prince wasn’t on Olivia’s to-do list; but, here she is fulfilling her royal girlfriend duties like meeting the queen. Nicholas and Olivia are the talk of the ton and not in a good way. After all, what business does a commoner have residing in the castle? With the pressure of an expected engagement looming, Nicholas will have a big decision to make.

Have fun with your royal reads this summer — and remember to talk about your favorite reads over at Scary Mommy Book Club.