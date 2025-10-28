Love is Blind is an extremely silly show — we know this. Couples creating some kind of deep connection without ever seeing each other in person and getting engaged through a wall? There’s bound to be a whole lot of drama and intrigue once they actually lay eyes on each other. But in Season 9 of Love is Blind, set in the bro-tastic city of Denver, love actually happened.

Just... not with any of the couples.

Spoilers ahead for Love is Blind Season 9.

The wedding episode of Love is Blind is always a bit wild. Whether you’re stressing out that a couple who absolutely should not be getting married is going to go through with it at the altar or are totally blindsided by a fan-favorite who breaks someone’s heart in front of their family and friends, there are a lot of feels during the Love is Blind weddings. But I’ve never wept as openly as I did during Love is Blind Season 9’s wedding episode — and it was all thanks to the moms.

The family dynamics this season were interesting in that there were very few parents or families who were totally against any of the couples actually getting married. In fact, so many seemed excited and completely invested in the idea that I was actually feeling a little punked as I watched all the parents welcome their kids’ brand-new fiancés, whom they'd met through the pods, with open arms.

But that kind of support and trust in their kids really came to light during the wedding episode, and it was honestly so heartwarming.

First up was Anton and Ali, with Anton’s mom coming to see him before the wedding, listening to her son share his very real fear that Ali would say no at the altar. But his mom seriously took my breath away with how well she loved her son, assuring him that if she did, it didn’t mean anything about him or his spirit. That he was still a good, solid man who deserved love, and he deserved to have it from someone who truly felt it.

And then this sweet woman went to visit Ali, her future daughter-in-law, and repeated to her over and over that she needed to listen to her heart. She told Ali that Ali deserved happiness, too, and made it clear that if Ali didn’t feel Anton was the one for her, it was OK — she needed to be 100% sure about her decision. “Any outcome will be the best for us,” Anton’s mom said.

(It is worth noting that when Ali does say no at the altar and one of Anton’s friends calls Ali a “cold-hearted b*tch,” Anton’s mom doesn’t really pile in on Ali. She agrees with the friend, because she is a mom who just watched her son get his heart broken, but then goes right back to reassuring Anton that he’s going to be OK and that this decision is just fine for everyone.)

After we get all that love from Ali and Anton, we head off to Kalybriah and Edmond’s wedding. While she’s getting ready, KB’s mom actually goes to visit Edmond. In the room, she learns that Edmond’s family isn’t there that day, and he’s pretty upset about his mom not being there. But KB’s mom gives him all of the most gorgeous support in the world, promising him that he’s going to be OK, and that while it’s OK to be disappointed, he shouldn’t let it ruin his day. She loves on him, reassuring him, and giving him that stable trust that Edmond has openly shared he was lacking as a child.

KB’s mom also gives the best advice from a parent on this show with her “Y’all are adults” line. Like, yes, ma’am, they are. She refuses to make any decisions for them or give them any ultimatums or opinions — she is simply there for them in the best way.

And then just when you think there’s been plenty of moms to come through the bridal and groom suites, another woman comes to visit Edmond: his elementary school teacher, the one he actually mentioned earlier in the season as being a teacher who truly cared for him when he felt like no one else did. She was the teacher who would get him food, help him with his grades, talk to him, and show him love. It was such a beautiful tribute to see her there with Edmond on his big day.

She spoke beautifully about teaching Edmond and how he taught her how to teach in new and better ways, to meet her students where they were. And then she pours all that love into him before his wedding day, reassuring him that he’s ready for this, that he’s a good, smart man who deserves wonderful things.

When she walks him down the aisle, only to have to meet him again as he sobs with his broken heart after KB says no at the altar, I lost it. It was such an incredible moment of love for a man who — despite some of his not-so-great moments on the show — has been very vulnerable in sharing how much love and trust and safety he lacked as a kid.

There may not have been any big wedding day love stories on Love is Blind Season 9, but there was definitely plenty of soulmates to see in the form of moms. Watching this show as a parent, I always figured I’d be yelling at my kid about what a dumb idea this was to marry someone they barely even know, but Anton’s mom, KB’s mom, and Edmond’s teacher prove that the best thing you can do for your kids is trust them — and love them through their decisions. Good or bad, impulsive or planned, our kids need to know that they have a safe space right here with us, no matter what.

And that we’ll always be loving them.