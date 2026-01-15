It’s a new year! Which means making big resolutions, plans — and then throwing allllll of those resolutions and plans out the window so that you can get under the blankets with a good book.

I know you probably have a bunch of unread books at home that you already own — maybe entire bookcases full of them — but what fun is that!? Our Scary Mommy team of voracious readers have done all of the research for you and compiled a list of the very best and most exciting new releases coming our way in 2026. From new releases from beloved familiar authors to fresh and exciting debuts, here’s what we’re looking forward to this year.

Let’s get started!

Anatomy Of An Alibi by Ashley Elston Anatomy Of An Alibi by Ashley Elston $30 $20.98 See on Amazon Sale January 13 First Lie Wins was one of my favorite reads in 2024 and one of my all-time favorite mystery/thrillers. So you know that I already got my hands on a copy of Ashley Elston’s next book. And this one seems just as twisty and rompy as the last one!

Lost Lambs by Madeline Cash Lost Lambs by Madeline Cash $28 $24.26 See on Amazon Sale January 13 Who likes to read funny books about dysfunctional families? Welp, this should be on top of your list for this year. People are calling this book quirky, offbeat, and hilarious — which obviously means that I have already purchased this and it’s on my bedside table.

The Seven Daughters of Dupree by Mikesha Elise Williams The Seven Daughters of Dupree by Mikesha Elise Williams $30 $27.96 See on Amazon Sale January 27 I have a big weakness for sweeping historical sagas that follow several generations of the same family, so this debut caught my eye right away. It’s about a family line in Alabama that only produces daughters as they navigate the tumultuous world from the early 1900s to the end of the century.

Vigil by George Saunders Vigil by George Saunders $28 $25 See on Amazon Sale January 27 George Saunders is simply one of the best technical writers living today — and he’s heartfelt and funny to boot. The Lincoln in the Bardo author now brings us the story of an oil baron’s last night on earth. Sign me up!

On Sundays She Picked Flowers by Yah Yah Scholfield On Sundays She Picked Flowers by Yah Yah Scholfield $27 $25.15 See on Amazon Sale January 27 I have just three words for you: Queer. Gothic. Horror. What are you even waiting for?

Throne of Nightmares by Kerri Maniscalco Throne of Nightmares by Kerri Maniscalco $29.99 $23.39 See on Amazon Sale February 10 This is for our romantasy girlies! When it comes to the Princes of Sin, it’s Sloth’s turn to shine in Kerri Maniscalco’s latest. And although it’s part of a series, you can read it as a standalone.

Keeper Of Lost Children by Sadeqa Johnson Keeper Of Lost Children by Sadeqa Johnson $30 $27.96 See on Amazon Sale February 10 The House Of Eve was a standout when it published in 2024, and ever since we’ve been waiting for what Sadeqa Johnson would write next. Here it is: a woman in post-World War II Germany sees a group of mixed-race orphans walking with a nun — and this single moment will affect the lives of countless other people around the world and through time.

Brawler by Lauren Groff Brawler by Lauren Groff See price on Amazon See on Amazon February 24 Lauren Groff is simply one of the best writers working today, and if you loved her last book of short stories, Florida, chances are you’re going to want to get this one. Groff makes me feel my emotions so deeply, I would never skip one of her books.

Whidbey by T Kira Madden Whidbey by T Kira Madden See price on Amazon See on Amazon March 10 It seems like 2026 is the year that some of our favorite memoirists are coming out with novels. In this case, T Kira Madden is debuting her first novel, a mystery/thriller about three women who have ties to the same murdered man.

This Story Might Save Your Life by Tiffany Crum This Story Might Save Your Life by Tiffany Crum See price on Amazon See on Amazon March 10 I think mystery/romance is truly one of the most underrated subgenres of literature. So believe me when I say I am so excited to read this one! When a beloved podcaster disappears with her husband, her best friend is the only one who has a chance of figuring out what happened — and the secrets start piling up fast.

The Night We Met by Abby Jimenez The Night We Met by Abby Jimenez See price on Amazon See on Amazon March 24 God bless Abby Jimenez for putting out a romance every single spring like clockwork so that I can continue to function like a human being in the world today. This year, we’re getting The Night We Met, which follows Larissa, a woman who discovers that she’s in love with her boyfriend’s best friend. This one might be messy!

Python’s Kiss by Louise Erdrich Python's Kiss by Louise Erdrich See price on Amazon See on Amazon March 24 I will read Louise Erdrich’s grocery list, so obviously I will read her newest collection of short stories. This living legend creates the most memorable characters and moving storylines. I never miss a book.

American Fantasy by Emma Straub American Fantasy by Emma Straub $30 $21 See on Amazon Sale April 7 This romance looks like so much fun! A newly divorced woman goes on a themed cruise with a 1990s boyband... and when she connects with one of the members, it goes way beyond nostalgia. I’m saving this for a girls’ weekend.

The Book Witch by Meg Shaffer The Book Witch by Meg Shaffer See on Amazon See price on Amazon See on See on Amazon April 7 Meg Shaffer’s The Wishing Game was the cutest quirky non-traditional romance, and now she’s bringing us The Book Witch, which is about a witch who can hop into any novel (although she can’t stay there). This is about my two favorite things, honestly, and I can’t wait to curl up with it!

On The Calculation Of Volume Book IV by Solej Balle On The Calculation Of Volume Book IV by Solvej Balle See price on Amazon See on Amazon April 14 If you have been sleeping on this series, wake up! On The Calculation Of Volume follows Tara, a Danish bookseller who finds herself trapped on November 18, a la Groundhog Day. What does she do in this situation? Over seven books, she explores the world and herself, and I’ve never read anything like it. I AM DYING to read the fourth book.

Cherry Baby by Rainbow Rowell Cherry Baby by Rainbow Rowell See price on Amazon See on Amazon April 14 Rainbow Rowell is a must-read romance author for me — she is an expert at capturing what it really, truly feels like to have a crush on someone. This one is a second-chance romance about a woman whose husband gets incredibly famous... and she feels left behind. In Omaha. Literally.

Japanese Gothic by Kylie Lee Baker Japanese Gothic by Kylie Lee Baker See price on Amazon See on Amazon April 21 Scary Mommy Book Club loved reading Kylie Lee Baker’s first book, Bat Eater, so much that we’ve been just sitting here waiting for her sophomore effort. This one is also horror — a duel-timeline tale about two different people who seek refuse from violence in a small house in Japan.

Broken Dove by Dani Francis Broken Dove by Dani Francis $32.99 $29.36 See on Amazon Sale May 12 The second book in the Silver Elite series by Dani Fancis. That’s all I have to say.

John Of John by Douglas Stuart John Of John by Douglas Stuart See price on Amazon See on Amazon May 5 Doughlas Stuart captured our hearts along with a bunch of literary awards with Suggie Bain — and now he’s back. It follows the story of a young art student who finishes school only to return to the place where he grew up, an island in the north of Scotland. What will he do? What should he do?

Our Perfect Storm by Carley Fortune Our Perfect Storm by Carley Fortune $30 $21 See on Amazon Sale May 5 Is it even summer if we don’t read a Canadian beachy romance by Carley Fortune? It is not. This year, we meet Frankie and George — best friends since childhood. And when Frankie is dumped on the morning of her wedding, she decides to go on her honeymoon with her best man. Hmmm, what could happen!?

The Tapestry Of Fate by Shannon Chakraborty The Tapestry Of Fate by Shannon Chakraborty $32 $29.82 See on Amazon Sale May 12 One of my favorite fiction characters of all time is Amina al-Sirafi, a single mom pirate who doesn’t take shit from anyone. Now she’s back in another richly written fantasy novel by Shannon Chakroborty. These books are so, so fun!

The Ballad Of Falling Dragons by Sarah A. Parker The Ballad Of Falling Dragons by Sarah A. Parker $34 $23.80 See on Amazon Sale May 19 This is the second book in the Moonfall series. I don’t really know what that means, but Scary Mommy’s romantasy expert informs me that it’s very important and good, and I believe her! Going to have to play catch-up on this one.

The Shippers by Katherine Center The Shippers by Katherine Center $30 $27.97 See on Amazon Sale May 19 Another of my favorite rom-com writers, Katherine Center, is here to provide our beach bags with some tropes for summer. This one takes place on a cruise ship and I’m not mad about it.

Dolly All The Time by Annabel Monaghan Dolly All The Time by Annabel Monaghan $20 $15 See on Amazon Sale May 26 Annabel Monaghan is the queen of writing romances about actual normal middle-aged people, some of them moms, who still deserve romance. And in her newest effort, we meet Dolly, a single mom who’s about to get into a pretty intense fake relationship. Can’t wait!

Whistler by Ann Patchett Whistler by Ann Patchett $30 $27.96 See on Amazon Sale June 2 I just started reading Ann Patchett this past year — and now I fully understand the hype! With Bel Canto and Tom Lake under my belt, I’m looking forward to reading Whistler, which is about a woman who reconnects with her stepfather after a lifetime apart.

Land by Maggie O’Farrell Land by Maggie O'Farrell $32 $29 See on Amazon Sale June 2 Did anyone else spend two hours watching Hamnet in the theater and weeping with a bunch of strangers over winter break? I know I did. Maggie O’Farrell, maven of historical literary fiction, is back again with Land, which takes place in Ireland in the 1800s. And yes, there’s some tragedy involved, so strap in!

The Missed Connection by Tia Williams The Missed Connection by Tia Williams See price on Amazon See on Amazon June 16 After reading Seven Days in June, I try not to miss any releases by Tia Williams. In The Missed Connection, the romance author tells the story of a woman who finds the perfect man while on an international flight — but lets him slip through her fingers. Now, she’s on a quest to find him again, and it will take her around the world.

The Lion And The Deathless Dark by Carissa Broadbent The Lion And The Deathless Dark by Carissa Broadbent $29.99 $26.39 See on Amazon Sale August 4 This is the fifth installment of Crowns of Nyaxia, and the people of BookTok are very excited! If you’ve ever made a pact with a vampire prince and then slowly fallen for him — or just fantasized about it — this is the book for you!

The Knave And The Moon by Rachel Gillig The Knave And The Moon By Rachel Gillig $30 $26.24 See on Amazon Sale September 1 This is one of the biggest romantasy book drops of the year, and we don’t even have a cover to drool over yet. But we know we get to return to the gothic Stonewater Kingdom, where a series of tournament is about to take place...

Exit Party by Emily St. John Mandel Exit Party by Emily St. John Mandel $30 $27.96 See on Amazon Sale September 15 It’s 2031 and America is deep in a Civil War. But don’t worry, it’s science fiction. Emily St. John Mandel is a master of dystopian stories, and this one, which takes place in the newly declared Republic of California, looks like it’s going to be awesome (if not a little too close to home).

There you have it! Hopefully you found a few good books to flag for the new year.

