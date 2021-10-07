Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! BEETLEJUICE! Now that you’ve summoned the poltergeist in Beetlejuice (aptly named Beetlejuice, or Betelgeuse, depending on who you ask), let’s discuss the 1988 movie directed by Tim Burton — and movies like Beetlejuice that you can watch next. The creepy film, starring Michael Keaton as the title character, is a classic among millennials and revolves around a young couple who has died and wants to take their home back from the new family who moved in. It’s definitely one of our favorite scary movies to watch around Halloween time, but to be honest, we love it any time.

The movie, though scary, is also very much a comedy, and Beetlejuice quotes have been part of our vernacular for decades. Young eyes may get a little spooked by the sand snake or some of the overt (though cheesy) gore. If you’re like us, you might be most freaked out by certain characters sticking their fingers into their eyes. Any way you look at it, there are some gotcha moments surrounded by funny moments.

If you’re a huge fan of Beetlejuice and want to expand your movie-watching into some similar options, don’t worry; there are plenty. Ahead, you’ll find options for lightly scary horror comedies that will make you laugh while you cover your eyes. Have fun, ghouls!

Movies Like Beetlejuice to Revive Your Binge List

1. Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Starring Johnny Depp as the eponymous character, Edward Scissorhands has some of the creepy elements of Beetlejuice, but it focuses a little more on the fantastical aspect of the story. This movie will tug on your heartstrings with the love story, but Edward is still just a tad scary, similar to Beetlejuice.

2. The Corpse Bride (2005)

With any Tim Burton film, you’ll get a lot of similar spooky, macabre vibes. The Corpse Bride is another of his movies (as is Edward Scissorhands), and it also stars Johnny Depp. Though this one is a stop-motion animation movie, it’s still creepy as hell. It may not scare you quite as much as Beetlejuice does, but this sweet little love story does have its offbeat spooky moments.

3. Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

If you’re feeling suddenly Seymour-ish after watching Beetlejuice, Little Shop of Horrors might be a great next movie to watch. The horror-comedy musical (yes, it’s all three) is the absurd tale of a flower shop that has the most giant, scariest fly trap you’ve ever seen. Its name may be Audrey II, but it’s definitely not as sweet as that suggests.

4. Addams Family Values (1993)

Truthfully, any of the Addams Family movies fit the bill as being similar to Beetlejuice. Addams Family Values is the second film in the series, and this movie is a bit darker than the first movie. Of course, the movie is still hilarious, and Wednesday and Pugsley getting sent to summer camp is perhaps one of the best pieces of cinema ever.

5. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

If the Disney ride of the same name spooks you, then guess what? You might get a scary thrill from the movie, too! OK, so mostly The Haunted Mansion, starring Eddie Murphy, is deliciously cheesy goodness, but some ghosts and ghouls are involved. This is a good palate cleanser after Beetlejuice.

6. Casper (1995)

Casper is a much lighter, more family-friendly film to watch after Beetlejuice. This fun movie relies on casual scares, but it’s ultimately a heartwarming comedy about finding a friend and learning to love what you have. It also has some of the best movie lines in the history of film — “Can I keep you?”

7. Death Becomes Her (1992)

Much like Beetlejuice, Death Becomes Her is a hilarious (and dated) movie. It’s full of dark comedy like Beetlejuice but is less of a horror movie. In this movie, two women (Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep) discover the secret to eternal life, which, actually, can be a bit scary. But the movie is so over the top in its lack of realism that it feels akin to Beetlejuice.

More Offbeat Horror-Comedy Movies Like Beetlejuice

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Sweeney Todd (2007) Labyrinth (1986) Ghostbusters (1984) The Addams Family (1991) Little Nicky (2000) Goosebumps (2015) Haunted Honeymoon (1986) Batman (1989) The Neverending Story (1984) Gremlins (1984) The Frighteners (1996) Dark Shadows (2012) The Scream Team (2002) Over Her Dead Body (2008) Addams Family Reunion (1998) High Spirits (1988) Repossessed (1990) Switch (1991) When Good Ghouls Go Bad (2001)