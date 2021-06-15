Moms are warriors. That’s the overwhelming theme of the hit Netflix movie from 2018, Bird Box, an apocalyptic horror film that follows a mother’s nightmarish life-and-death struggle to save her babies. The plot is simple enough: Malorie, played by Sandra Bullock starts out as an expectant mother, who is concerned she might not be able to form a true maternal attachment to her baby. It’s during a visit to the obstetrician with her sister, that a mysterious force starts infecting everyone who glimpses it, causing the victim to kill themselves. The audience soon realizes once you see the dark force, whatever it is, you die.

The best part of Bird Box is Malorie, sprinting through the woods with a kindergartener under each arm, blindfolded and screaming like an animal to save them. She does and it’s wonderful. That’s the kind of movie we’re talking about here. After searching for a movie that offered similar thrills along with a side of super-mom high, we found a few movies just like the thriller that did the trick.

Check out our list of movies where moms kick butt and don’t take crap from anyone. Sure, it’s not exactly like your daily struggle with potty training, but a highly dramatized version made to inspire and entertain you while you struggle on the daily. And if the world ever does come to an end, we would be happy to get trapped in a house with all the windows covered anytime, mama.

Movies Like Bird Box That’ll Give Mom-Warrior Feels

1. A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

The two movies focus on the Abbott family, who through their wits and ability to keep quiet are fighting to stay alive in a post-apocalyptic world. Evelyn and Lee Abbott are played by real-life married couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt who have to stay silent to avoid detection from monsters with really great hearing. Evelyn is a total badass and Lee is a snack. Give both a try.

2. Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003) and Kill Bill Vol. 2 (2004)

In this very violent and incredibly gory two-part series, former killer Beatrix Kiddo, played by Uma Thurman, systematically executes everyone involved with trying to murder her and stealing her baby. She uses all her skills as the world’s deadliest woman to leave hundreds of corpses in her wake on her quest to finally kill her former lover, mentor, and boss, Bill, and get her baby back. She does and it is glorious.

3. Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

Some argue it’s the best Terminator movie of the franchise, but when it comes to the mother-warrior fantasy, few are as good as Sarah Connor, played by Linda Hamilton. In this sequel to the 1984 original, Sarah joins forces with the Terminator to protect her son against his shape-shifting assassin from the future, the T-1000. Linda’s pullups are iconic and the decades-old movie proved moms can star in action movies, too.

4. No Good Deed (2014)

Terri Granger, played by Taraji P. Henson, is understandably charmed by Colin Evans, who turns out to be an escaped convict. Terri is a former prosecutor and now stay-at-home mom who lets Colin into the house to use the phone and is forced to use everything she knows from her past life to keep herself and her babies safe.

5. Enough (2002)

Stuck in a relationship turned abusive, Slim, played by Jennifer Lopez, tries to escape, and take her daughter, Gracie to safety, but finds there is little she can do legally to protect herself. So Slim does what any fantasy warrior-mom would do — sends her daughter to safety while she takes Krav Maga classes, beats her husband senseless, and ultimately sends him off a balcony to his death, Afterward, the whole thing is considered self-defense by law enforcement and she’s free to live her life.

6. The Invasion (2007)

Have you ever watch The Invasion of the Body Snatchers? Well, this sci-fi thriller is a remake that stars Nicole Kidman, who plays a psychologist. In this movie, there’s a strange virus going around that is making people act out of character. It seems like Kidman and her son may be the only two people left who aren’t infected. While protecting her child, Kidman sets out to find someone who can help.

More Movies Like Bird Box

Annihilation (2018) I Am Mother (2019) The Road (2009) It Follows (2014) It Comes At Night (2017) 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) War of the Worlds (2005) The Others (2001) Cargo (2017) Wait Until Dark (1967) The Silence (2019)