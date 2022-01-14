25+ Witty Coming-Of-Age Movies Like 'Juno' To Watch Next

Coming-of-age movie Juno is a humorous and heartwarming story of a teen who accidentally gets pregnant and then has to figure out what comes next. Starring Elliot Page and Michael Cera, the film not only made audiences laugh but cringe at some of the struggles with pregnancy. Mamas know how it goes! (Throwing up in an urn? Yep, that tracks.) Plus, Juno is one of those movies you can’t get enough of. In fact, in reviewing the film, Roger Ebert said it has “no wrong scenes and no extra scenes, and flows like running water.” If you agree, then there’s a good chance you’re looking for more movies like Juno to add to your watch list.

It isn’t just the whipsmart, sardonic character of Juno that makes this movie a must-watch. Juno’s parents steal almost every scene they’re in. “Juno informs [their] parents [of their pregnancy] in a scene that decisively establishes how original this film is going to be,” Ebert continued. “It does that by giving us almost the only lovable parents in the history of teen comedies: Bren (Allison Janney) and Mac (J.K. Simmons). They’re older and wiser than most teen parents are ever allowed to be, and warmer and with better instincts and quicker sense of humor.” Yep, that about sums them up!

Whether you want humor, teen movies, pregnancy, or just coming-of-age movies, the following picks won’t fail you.

Movies Like Juno to Add to Your Watchlist

1. Dope (2015)

This movie, which also focuses on teenagers, sees Malcolm (Shameik Moore), Jib (Tony Revolori), and Diggy (Kiersey Clemons) become friends thanks to their interests, especially their love of music. They form a band, but that’s only the beginning. After they find themselves the targets of a drug dealer wanting to track down his stash, the teens flee the scene. This lighthearted comedy touches on the themes of friendship and finding yourself in your teen years with your closest friends by your side.

2. Thirteen (2003)

In this coming-of-age movie of teen discovery, Tracy Freeland (Evan Rachel Wood) finds herself latching onto popular girl Evie (Nikki Reed). But along with being popular, Evie is also a bit of a wild child, which means Tracy starts to act the same way. Veering off of her more good-girl nature, Tracy starts dabbling in drugs, stealing, sex, and everything else parents worry their teenagers will get into.

3. Precious (2009)

Based on the novel Push, Precious is a dark look at teen pregnancy and sexual abuse. Played by Gabourey Sidibe, Precious is a struggling teen who is pregnant with her own father’s child (again) and being abused by her mother, played by Mo’Nique. When she gets the chance to move to a different school, she takes it, and with the help of a caring new teacher, Ms. Rain (Paula Patton), Precious starts to turn her life around.

4. Edge of Seventeen (2016)

Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld) is your typical teenager who only has one best friend, Krista (Haley Lu Richardson), but her life falls apart with said best friend starts dating her older brother, Darian (Blake Jenner). Nadine and Krista start to grow apart because Nadine simply cannot deal with it, and she turns to her teacher, Mr. Bruner (Woody Harrelson), for guidance. This humorous yet relatable movie is one that so many of us can see ourselves in.

5. Plan B (2021)

In this funny but stressful teen comedy, Sunny (Kuhoo Verma) loses her virginity at a party one night and realizes with horror the next morning that she didn’t quite protect herself properly. She and her best friend Lupe (Victoria Moroles) set out to find Plan B for her to take, which is not nearly as simple as one might expect.

6. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Juno fans who love the movie for its quirky humor will find much the same in Little Miss Sunshine. Olive (Abigail Breslin) is an offbeat child who wants to compete for the title of Little Miss Sunshine, and her offbeat family is going to do everything they need to to get her there. Roadtripping in their VW bus is just one part of the equation in this heartwarming movie.

7. Booksmart (2019)

Two goodie two shoe seniors decide to end their last night of high school with a bang. After staying on a straight and narrow path for the past four years, the two besties embark on a night filled with very bad and exciting choices. The girls learn a lot about themselves and their friendship, which ultimately helps prepare them for their future.

More Movies Like Juno

Eighth Grade (2018) Blinded By the Light (2019) Riding in Cars With Boys (2001) Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (2015) Crossroads (2002) For Keeps (1988) The Half of It (2020) Unexpected (2015) Always Be My Maybe (2019) Maria Full of Grace (2004) Quinceañera (2006) Knocked Up (2007) The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) Submarine (2010) Just Another Girl On The I.R.T. (1992) Whip It (2009) Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008) Easy A (2010) Waitress (2007)