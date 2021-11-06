Listen. Bradley Cooper is like pockets — we don’t just want him; we need him. One of the many, many reasons he ranks among our favorite actors? Limitless is a freaking fantastic film with a wildly engrossing premise. If you feel the same way (and, really, who doesn’t?), you’re surely interested in more mind-bending movies like Limitless to add to your “the kids have fallen asleep and I can finally watch grown-up TV” queue. And you’re probably also interested in other movies where Bradley Cooper plays an extremely cool character, too. Hey, you’re in luck on both counts, because we’ve got your back.

But first, a quick reminder of the, ahem, limitless appeal of Limitless. In the film, Cooper’s character, Eddie, goes from failed writer to financial success. The key? A drug given to him by his friend drastically improves his mental acuity. Soon, he’s making bank working in the financial district and living on top of the world. There are just two problems: The drug is in short supply, and it comes with some seriously nasty side effects. What happens next all depends on Eddie. The film takes a hard look at what life would be like if only we could use our brains to their full capacity. But it also shows that not everything is as good as it seems. Viewers loved the thrill and drama of Limitless so much that they even turned it into a television show. Let’s face it, though; Bradley Cooper was the main reason we loved it.

So, whether you’re looking for more movies like Cooper’s version or just movies where Cooper plays another bad*ss character, keep reading.

Movies Like Limitless About Extreme Intelligence

What made Limitless so fantastic and enthralling? The idea of someone with a supercomputer for a brain sparked the interest of many people. Whether you long to be wildly intelligent or simply enjoy watching other people’s minds work, Limitless isn’t the only option. These films all feature unique minds.

1. Lucy (2014)

When Lucy’s sh*tty boyfriend tries to turn her into a drug mule, she gets embedded with a package that leaks an ultra-powerful chemical into her body. That chemical gives Lucy superhuman powers, including telekinesis and telepathy. She immediately becomes a bad*ss.

2. Source Code (2011)

For some reason, this movie always reminded us of Minority Report — probably because it centers around the concept of trying to prevent a crime. A helicopter pilot becomes part of a military experiment that allows him to relive the final moments of a man’s life… right before he’s blown up by an IED. Why? They’re hoping they can figure out who killed him and prevent further murders.

3. The Butterfly Effect (2004)

When Evan (Ashton Kutcher) gets headaches, he blacks out and can travel back into his past — and the past of his friends. Once there, he can alter traumatic things that happened to each of them. But what does changing the past do to the present and the future? You’ve got to watch to find out.

4. Good Will Hunting (1997)

You know this already, right? Good Will Hunting is a classic at this point. But just in case you’ve missed out: An MIT janitor has a bonkers IQ, but no one knows just how gifted he is. That is until he stumbles upon an “unsolvable” equation on a classroom board and solves it.

5. Inception (2010)

We still can’t explain this movie. It’s a dream within a dream within a dream — that isn’t a dream at all? Whatever. Leonardo DiCaprio is in it, and he plays a guy who can enter people’s dreams and steal their secrets. It’s a crazy mindf*ck.

6. Oblivion (2013)

Tom Cruise saves humanity. Again. However, this film also plays with the idea that not everyone lives in the same reality.

7. Rain Man (1988)

The title character in this film is an individual with autism who many people write him off as unintelligent. That couldn’t be farther from the truth, though. Rain Man is a genius in specific skills — including counting cards and remembering exactly when his favorite show is about to start. Is this movie a bit problematic? Yes. If you can get past the lack of representation, though, it’s also still pretty flippin’ great.

Movies Where Bradley Cooper Plays a Bad*ss

Want to give the mind-bending a break but still want to watch Cooper in action? Press play on one of these picks.

8. American Sniper (2014)

Bradley Cooper plays a total BAMF and real-life war hero.

9. Burnt (2015)

In this one, Cooper plays a tough, cool chef who is almost as irresistible as Anthony Bourdain. (Almost.)

10. War Dogs (2016)

Bradley Cooper and his childhood friend (played by Jonah Hill) end up in Afghanistan as arms dealers.

11. Hit and Run (2012)

Not only is Cooper in this film playing a rough and tumble mobster, but it also stars Mom and Dad. (Errr, we mean Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.)

12. Aloha (2015)

Is this a rom-com? Basically. But it’s produced and directed by the brilliant Cameron Crowe (Almost Famous). Plus, Cooper plays a military contractor roaming around Hawaii. What else could you need for a night of entertainment?

13. A Star Is Born (2018)

We’d be remiss not to include A Star Is Born, right? We love, love, love the fact that Cooper sings his own songs in this tragic — and tragically good — movie.

More Movies Like Limitless (And/Or Starring Bradley Cooper)

Deja Vu (2006) The Adjustment Bureau (2011) Time Lapse (2014) Ex Machina (2014) The Game (1997) The Words (2012) Looper (2012) The Wave (2019) Now You See Me (2013) A Beautiful Mind (2001) The Imitation Game (2014) Proof (2005) Shutter Island (2010) Experimenter (2015) Memento (2000)